Friday Football Quiz, episode 32: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday, so that can mean only one thing - the world-famous FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz is back to test your knowledge of the beautiful game.

Today's edition has the usual eclectic mix of questions from across the globe and if you want to get full marks then you'll need to be up to speed on World Cup finals, Golden Boots, hat-tricks and Eden Hazard.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 29

And that's just for starters. As usual, there is no time limit for your weekly Friday quiz and you have 20 questions to get right.

If you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint, too. There are four possible options for every question – and you can use a hint on every one.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Good luck, you'll need it...

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

