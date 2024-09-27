Friday Football Quiz, episode 32: Can you get 20 correct answers?
The weekend has almost landed and we have questions on World Cup finals, Golden Boots, Eden Hazard and more
It's Friday, so that can mean only one thing - the world-famous FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz is back to test your knowledge of the beautiful game.
Today's edition has the usual eclectic mix of questions from across the globe and if you want to get full marks then you'll need to be up to speed on World Cup finals, Golden Boots, hat-tricks and Eden Hazard.
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 29
And that's just for starters. As usual, there is no time limit for your weekly Friday quiz and you have 20 questions to get right.
If you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint, too. There are four possible options for every question – and you can use a hint on every one.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…
Good luck, you'll need it...
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.