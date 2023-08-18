Fulham vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday 19 August, 3pm BST

Looking for a Fulham vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham vs Brentford is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Fulham got their Premier League season underway last week with a 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park, with Bobby Decordova-Reid finding the net for Marco Silva's side.

Aleksandar Mitrovic even appeared in the game, too, after a summer of flirting with a move to Saudi Arabia. Though speculation persists, Raul Jimenez started up front for Fulham and is a great option to call upon instead of the imposing Serbian.

They welcome west London rivals Brentford to Craven Cottage for this clash, with Thomas Frank's side fresh from a 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa both opened their Premier League accounts for the season in the game, highlighting Ivan Toney might not be such a big miss after all.

The first derby of the season, expect some tasty challenges flying in.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Fulham are without just one player for the visit of Brentford, with Joao Palhinha still recovering from a shoulder injury. While he's back in training, he's still taking it easy with contact.

Brentford are hopeful that Ben Mee, Frank Onyeka and Mathias Jensen will all be available to play against Fulham, with the trio struggling with knocks at the moment. Ivan Toney is also suspended until January 2024.

Form

Fulham: W

Brentford: D

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Fulham vs Brentford. His assistants will be Darren Cann and Scott Ledger, with Tony Harrington the fourth official. Darren England is the VAR, with Wade Smith the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Fulham vs Brentford will be played at Craven Cottage in Fulham, London, which has a capacity of 22,384.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham vs Brentford kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 19 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

