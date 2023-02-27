Fulham vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Fulham vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Tuesday 28 February, 7:45pm GMT

Fulham vs Leeds United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham (opens in new tab) vs Leeds United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham vs Leeds United is on the BBC in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Fulham and Leeds will vie for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they meet in this all-Premier League fifth-round tie.

The Europe-chasing hosts are enjoying their best season in over a decade, and their next aim is to reach the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010. Marco Silva's side needed a replay to beat Championship Sunderland in the fourth round, having previously knocked out another second-tier team in Hull City; they won a 3-2 thriller away to Leeds in the league back in October.

Leeds, meanwhile, are looking to make it two wins from two under new boss Javi Gracia. The Whites beat Championship Cardiff (after a replay) and League One Accrington to get to this stage for the first time in 10 years – but it's been twice as long as that since the 1972 FA Cup winners last made the quarter-finals.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Aleksandar Mitrovic remains a significant injury absence for Fulham, who also have Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano sidelined.

Leeds have four players confirmed out for this one – Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo and Lucas Sinisterra – while Marc Roca, Pascal Struijk and Max Wober are all doubtful.

Form

Fulham enter this encounter on a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions, having drawn 1-1 at home to Wolves (opens in new tab) in the league on Friday night. That result saw the Cottagers – who have lost only twice since Christmas – stay sixth in the table.

Leeds' 1-0 home win over Southampton (opens in new tab) on Saturday in Gracia's first game in charge was their first league victory since early November. The Whites remain very much in the Premier League relegation battle but have at least climbed out of the bottom three to 17th.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Fulham vs Leeds United.

Stadium

Fulham vs Leeds United will be played at 22,384-capacity Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham vs Leeds United kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 28 February in the UK. The game is being shown on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.