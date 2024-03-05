Georgia Euro 2024 squad: Willy Sagnol's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Georgia Euro 2024 squad wouldn't have got anywhere near to the tournament, had qualifying still operated like it used to. Their only victories in Group A came against Cyprus - although they did manage to hold Scotland and Norway to draws in Tbilisi.

Not that they'll care at this point. Georgia have never qualified for a major tournament finals as an independent country, but now have the chance to do exactly that.

Their superb Nations League campaign of five wins, one draw and no defeats against Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Gibraltar has earned them a Euro 2024 play-off against Luxembourg later this month, with the winner going on to face Greece or Kazakhstan for a place in the group stage this summer.

Georgia's squad

Georgia's Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the November qualifiers

All clubs as of the time of the November qualifying games

GK: Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi)

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

GK: Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabağ)

DF: Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia)

DF: Aleksandre Kalandadze (Dinamo Tbilisi)

DF: Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava)

DF: Solomon Kvirkvelia (Arabia Al-Okhdood)

DF: Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese)

DF: Irakli Azarovi (Shakhtar Donetsk)

DF: Iva Gelashvili (Spezia)

MF: Giorgi Aburjania (Hatayspor)

MF: Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux)

MF: Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford)

MF: Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante)

MF: Nika Kvekveskiri (Lech Poznań)

DF: Vladimer Mamuchashvili (Dinamo Batumi)

MF: Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC)

MF: Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova)

MF: Levan Shengelia (Panetolikos)

MF: Gabriel Sigua (Basel)*

FW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

FW: Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher SC)

FW: Davit Volkovi (Sabah)

FW: Georges Mikautadze (Metz)

* Withdrawn from the squad

Georgia Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Georgia manager: Willy Sagnol

A very familiar name from his decorated playing career with St Etienne, Monaco and Bayern Munich on top of 58 caps for France (including starting in the 2006 World Cup final).

In charge of Georgia since 2021, Sagnol has prior experience of international coaching from his time as technical director and France under-21 manager, and was head coach at Bordeaux from 2014 to 2016.

Following his dismissal there, he went back to Bayern in 2017 to work as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant - a move that proved short-lived as the Italian was sacked just a few months later, with Sagnol taking interim charge for one game before also departing.

Georgia's star player

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Already established as one of Georgia's key players, Kvaratskhelia emerged at Dinamo Tbilisi aged just 16 in 2017 but soon moved to nearby Rustavi after a falling-out with his hometown club.

His continued ascent quickly attracted interest from the Russian Premier League in the form of a loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow and then a permanent move to Rubin Kazan. Kvaratskhelia briefly returned home to Georgia in early 2022 with Dinamo Batumi following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, before making his biggest move yet, joining Napoli that summer.

His form for the Italian side has been little short of sensational. In not quite two full seasons, Kvaratskhelia has claimed 23 goals and assists apiece in 78 appearances for Napoli, helping them to win Serie A at a canter last season and leading to talk of transfer interest from a bevvy of the very best Premier League clubs.

With 15 goals in 28 international caps to date, Kvaratskhelia is well on course to become Georgia's all-time leading goalscorer. Former Ajax and Rangers striker (and Hull City manager) Shota Arveladze holds the current record, with 26.

FAQs

How many players are Georgia allowed to take to Euro 2024?

UEFA confirmed in February that each competing nation will be able to name a final squad of 23 players in their Euro 2024 squads, including a mandatory three goalkeepers.

After a couple of tournaments featuring 26-player teams, UEFA have now reverted from the expanded squad.

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup. Without those same issues, 23-player squads have made a return.