How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester online and on TV – Live stream details for Premier League game

Watch Tottenham vs Leicester on Sunday for a pivotal match in the Premier League, with all the details here on live streams, TV channels, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Leicester City key information • Date: Sunday, January 26 2025. • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London. • TV & Streaming: Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Ange Postecoglou will have breathed a sigh of relief in midweek as his side took a huge step towards qualification in the UEFA Europa League, but Spurs' attention must now quickly turn to rescuing their Premier League campaign.

In a season plagued by injuries, Dominic Solanke was the next name to be added to the treatment table meaning the striker expected to be out of action for at least six weeks.

Heung-min Son has just six goals to his name in the Premier League and boy could they do with another fix-star performance from their captain against the Foxes this weekend.

As for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side, it has been at all plain-sailing for the former Manchester United forward who took over in November. City are two points from safety and time is ticking away in their hopes for Premier League survival this season.

Uncertainty is hanging over the future of both managers and you feel Sunday could be a case of lose and your job is gone.

Can I watch Spurs vs Leicester in the UK?

Unfortunately, Spurs vs Leicester has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK this weekend and will not be shown on Sunday.

It is only being played in a traditional TV slot because of Tottenham's involvement in the Europa League on Thursday night. Otherwise, it would have been played on Saturday at 3pm, when fixtures are covered by a TV blackout in the UK.

Watch Tottenham vs Leicester from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that allows your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Tottenham vs Leicester City in the US

In the US, you can watch Tottenham vs Leicester City on the USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those who want to stream the game online, you're looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which costs %50.99, but you do get your first month half-price. Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $82.99 a month, but you do get more channels and more live sport, plus a free trial.

Watch Tottenham vs Leicester City streams globally

How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Tottenham vs Leicester City in Canada? Tottenham vs Leicester City is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Leicester City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Leicester City on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Leicester City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Tottenham vs Leicester City on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Leicester City in Africa? You can watch Tottenham vs Leicester City on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.