How to watch Wayne Rooney documentary: Release date and trailer announced for 'Rooney'

Wayne Rooney is the subject of the new Amazon Prime documentary Rooney, detailing the life on and off the field of the England and Manchester United record scorer.

Rooney first burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Everton as one of the most hotly-anticipated young English stars ever, before winning five league titles, a Champions League and playing in MLS. The former England captain has since taken the reins at Derby County as manager.

"I wanted to be honest and touch on everything that has happened in my life, which is important,” Rooney said of the film.

"If I do it and I am not honest or I don’t speak about things it wouldn’t be real, so it was about me coming out and people seeing me and my family for who we are and not what is being portrayed of us as a family.

"I want people to have a better understanding of me as a person really. Throughout a young sportsperson’s life they go through difficult periods and there is a lot of me talking about moments where I was really down, I didn’t want to be around anyone."

The documentary will be released by Amazon Prime in early 2022.

