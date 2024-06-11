Euro 2024: Who is Kasper Schmeichel's wife?
Now at Anderlecht, the former title winner is the No.1 for both club and country, and has amassed over 100 caps since making his debut for the Danes in 2013.
Kasper has two children, too, meaning that there could be a third generation of Schmeichel play for Denmark…
Who is Kasper Schmeichel's wife?
Schmeichel is marred to Stine Gyldenbrand. Gyldenbrand is also from Denmark, and the couple tied the knot in 2015.
They have been together for a long time, having first met when the former Leicester man was just 17 years old.
The couple have two children together. Max was born in 2010, five years before Schmeichel and Gyldenbrand got married. Their daughter, Isabella, was born in 2012.
The whole family - including Kasper's dad Peter, a former goalkeeper who won 129 caps for the national team - will be cheering for Denmark this summer, as Kasper Hjulmand's side attempt to live up to their tag as potential dark horses.
