Leeds United vs Liverpool: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Leeds United host Liverpool this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Craig Pawson. Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Sheffield-born Craig Pawson has been refereeing since 1993 and regulating officiating in the Football League since 2012. He first refereed in the Premier League in March 2013, during a Swansea City win against Newcastle United.

Pawson officiated the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Leeds United in 2019 - following the Spygate affair earlier in the season - controversially awarding Derby a penalty in the second half, before reversing his decision on the advice of his assistant. Pawson was also responsible for David Luiz’s contentious red card for Arsenal last season against Wolves.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West

Norwich-based Lee Betts has been a Select Group and FIFA Assistant referee since August 2016. Betts was assistant for the League Cup final 2021.

A Premier League assistant referee since 2008, Richard West has officiated over 400 matches in England’s top four tiers. West was linesman at the 2012 Community Shield.

Fourth Official: Andy Madley

Huddersfield-born Andy Madley has been refereeing in the Premier League in 2018 and was added to the Select Group 1 in 2019. He had been working as a referee in Select Group 2 for three years prior.

Madley has been an assistant referee on all three Football League Divisions and has refereed the 2013 League Two play-off final, the 2015 League One play-off final and the 2019 League One play-off final.

VAR: Darren England

This is Doncaster-born referee Darren England’s second season in the top flight, following his promotion to the Select Group 1 last summer.

England refereed the League Two Play-Off Final in 2017 between Blackpool and Exeter City and made 69 appearances as a Premier League assistant referee between 2012 and 2015.

Assistant VAR: Peter Kirkup

A veteran of the Premier League, Peter Kirkup first officiated in the league in 2008. He has since been assistant referee for 27 Champions League and went to Euro 2012 before retiring from international duty as a linesman.

