Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal for Manchester United against Arsenal in the Premier League in january 2023.

Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leeds United vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United vs Manchester United is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United (opens in new tab) will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Leeds (opens in new tab) for the second time in four days this weekend.

The Whites picked up a point at Old Trafford on Wednesday, as the home team came from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Michael Skubala remains in caretaker charge of Leeds, who are looking for their first Premier League victory over their rivals since September 2002.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United will be without Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, plus the suspended Casemiro. Antony and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are doubts but will be assessed in the run-up to the game.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Rodrigo Moreno, Pascal Struijk, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins. Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca could all underdog late fitness tests.

Form

Manchester United have lost only one of their last nine matches in the Premier League, although they have also won just one of their last four.

Leeds, who are hoping to appoint a permanent successor to Jesse Marsch next week, head into the weekend on the back of an eight-match winless streak.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Leeds United vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Leeds United vs Manchester United will be played at the 37,792-capacity Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United vs Manchester United kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.