The Ultimate Arsenal quiz
It's the ultimate Arsenal quiz – do you know your Arteta from your Arsene?
FourFourTwo is the home of football quizzes, so here’s the ultimate Arsenal quiz. How well do you know the Gunners?
From humble beginnings south of the river, Arsenal have become a global brand over the course of their history. The Gunners have given the world Wengerball and the Invincibles, winning Doubles and playing some of the greatest football England has ever seen.
So our question is a simple one. How well do you know them?
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
Coming up will be 40 questions about Arsenal Football Club. There’s no time limit, either.
The questions range from records to specific seasons, from the modern day, to way back when. We’ve got questions that only true fans will be able to answer.
You can grab a hint to any question simply by signing in, too. Should you click the hint button, we’ll take away one of the four multiple-choice options available to you – and unlike Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, you can use this lifetime for as many questions as you like.
Remember to share with your mates @FourFourTwo. Let’s go!
The Ultimate Arsenal quiz
