Luton Town v Bristol City live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Luton Town v Bristol City live stream, Tuesday 25 January, 7.45pm GMT

Luton Town will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United when they host Bristol City in the midweek round of fixtures in the Championship.

Luton had won three of their previous four games going into their clash with Sheffield United. Nathan Jones might have been beginning to look at the play-offs as a possibility - and the Hatters could still break into the top six. Saturday's loss was a setback, though, and Luton cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they are to make up the nine-point gap currently separating them from the final play-off place.

On the plus side, Jones' side have as many as three games in hand on the teams above them. That certainly boosts their chances of climbing up the table, but dealing with two games a week over a sustained period will not be easy. Luton will also need to improve their home record if they are to reach the play-offs, having failed to win seven of their five games at Kenilworth Road this term.

Bristol City are only two points behind their upcoming opponents, but the fact they have played two more matches than Luton suggests they cannot be labelled play-off outsiders. A top-half finish could still be within reach, though, and Nigel Pearson's side have a comfortable 14-point buffer above the bottom three.

Bristol City beat Cardiff 3-2 in a thrilling match at the weekend. That was an excellent response to their prior 6-2 loss to Fulham, but Pearson will be hoping for more defensive solidity from his team on Tuesday. Bristol City have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last six matches, during which time they have shipped 17 goals.

Bristol City will have to make do without Matty James and George Tanner for Tuesday's game, while Luton will be unable to call upon the services of Harry Cornick and the suspended Reece Burke.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 25 January. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com