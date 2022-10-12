Napoli vs Ajax live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Napoli vs Ajax live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 5:45pm BST

Napoli (opens in new tab) will advance to the Champions League round of 16 with victory over Ajax (opens in new tab), who they stunned in last week's reverse fixture in Group A.

The Partenopei won 6-1 in Amsterdam, inflicting Ajax's biggest-ever European defeat. Luciano Spalletti's Serie A leaders have been in rampant form of late, winning eight on the spin in all competitions and scoring 10 goals in their last two games alone (they followed up their thrashing of Ajax with a 4-1 league win at Cremonese). They beat Liverpool 4-1 in their first home Champions League outing of 2022/23.

Ajax bounced back from that humiliating night at the Johan Cruijff ArenA with a 4-2 Eredivisie win at Volendam last time out, ending a four-match winless run. But having picked up only three points from their first three Champions League group games, Alfred Schreuder's side realistically need to win in Naples to give themselves a chance of making the knockout stage.

Team news

Napoli have an almost clean bill of health, with Amir Rrahmani the only injury doubt.

Ajax will be without Dusan Tadic following his red card towards the end of the reverse meeting; Devyne Rensch is doubtful after being forced injured off at the weekend.

Form

Napoli: WWWWW

Ajax: LLDLW

Referee

Felix Zwayer of Germany will be the referee for Napoli vs Ajax.

Stadium

Napoli vs Ajax will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group A game between Rangers and Liverpool kicks off at 8pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5:45pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

