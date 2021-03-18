Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Netherlands Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Frank De Boer has named a star-studded collection of players for the Oranje, from across some of Europe's biggest sides.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Netherlands squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The Dutch squad this time around is punctuated by the losses of defenders. Not only did legendary centre-back Ronald Koeman leave the manager's hot-seat last year for a stab at the Barcelona job, but the Netherlands have also since lost captain Virgil van Dijk Nathan Ake to injury - both of whom they'll be sweating on for a return by the Euros. Uncapped Sven Botman and Stefan de Vrij also miss the squad this time.

Elsewhere, young stars Myron Boadu, Justin Kluivert and Mohamed Ihattaren - all present in the autumn internationals - will not be joining up with the international team this time around, either. Neither will Quincy Promes, Kevin Strootman, Davy Propper or Teun Koopmeiners.

Available in the 24-man squad, however, midfield starlet Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax looks likely to win his first international cap, as does Mainz defender Jerry St. Juste. 22-year-olds Calvin Stengs and Donyell Malen supplement the likes of Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Babel in attack.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum looks likely to captain the side in clubmate van Dijk's absence.

