Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Wednesday 11 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered.

Both of these teams are currently battling against relegation from the Premier League this season, but they will put that fight on hold in an attempt to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this week.

Forest (opens in new tab) were dumped out of the FA Cup in emphatic fashion at the weekend, going down 4-1 to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. That was a disappointing result following an uptick in form which has seen Steve Cooper's side lose only one of their last five matches in the Premier League.

Forest's priority remains staying in the top flight, but they are potentially just three games away from reaching the Carabao Cup final for the first time since 1992.

With Chelsea (opens in new tab), Arsenal (opens in new tab), Tottenham (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) having already been eliminated, the winner of this year's tournament could come from outside the big six (although the two Manchester clubs are still involved).

Wolves (opens in new tab) produced a battling performance to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at the weekend, forcing a replay in the third round of the FA Cup.

Julen Lopetegui has made a solid if not spectacular start to his tenure at Molineux, and there is certainly much more optimism among the club's fan base now than there was a couple of months ago.

Wolves have been defeated in only one of their first five fixtures under Lopetegui, and even that loss came by a slender margin to Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Boubacar Toure and Sasa Kalajdzic, while Daniel Podence is struggling with a knock but could still be involved in some capacity.

Meanwhile Forest will have to make do without Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Neco Williams and Giulian Biancone for this quarter-final.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been struggling with muscle fatigue and he will need to be checked ahead of Wednesday's clash at the City Ground.

Form

Nottingham Forest: LWDLW

Wolves: DDLWW

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves will be played at the City Ground.

Other games

Southampton (opens in new tab) vs Manchester City (opens in new tab), another Carabao Cup quarter-final, will also be played on Wednesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday 11 January and the match is not being shown in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.