Overachieving or under par? Your team's winner and loser of the season so far

Arsenal

Making the grade: Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean wizard has set the league alight since joining from Barcelona in the summer. Only Ian Wright (14 games) has been quicker to 10 league goals than Sanchez (17) for Arsenal in Premier League history. If it wasn’t for his contribution of goals and assists, the Gunners may well be far worse off than they are now.

Missing the mark: Per Mertesacker

The lanky German struck up a fantastic understanding with Laurent Koscielny last season, but due to the Frenchman’s injury problems Mertesacker has struggled this time around. He has lacked concentration, which has led to sloppy positional errors, and has failed to command the backline with his usual assurance.

Aston Villa

Making the grade: Alan Hutton

Hutton’s Villa career appeared to be over after loans at Nottingham Forest, Real Mallorca and Bolton Wanderers over the last two seasons, but the Scot returned this season completely rejuvenated. Hutton has nailed down Paul Lambert's right-back slot after some fine displays – no Villa player has made more interceptions (25) or won a higher percentage of their tackles (59%) this season – and earned himself a new three-year contract in the process.

Missing the mark: Charles N’Zogbia

Like Hutton, N’Zogbia has been given a similar opportunity to revitalise his Villa career but has failed to make a similar mark. In fact, the Frenchman has been given 11 starts and has only completed 90 minutes once in the league this season.

Burnley

Making the grade: Jason Shackell

Burnley’s best hopes for survival are surely the goals of Danny Ings, but centre-back Shackell has been an absolute rock this season. He is yet to miss a minute of Premier League football and has been able to win the majority of his tackles and aerial duels, blocking numerous shots to boot. No player has made more clearances (218) in the Premier League so far this season.

Missing the mark: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was superb in the Clarets’ promotion campaign, where he racked up 14 assists. Thus, there were big expectations on the full-back before a ball was kicked this season. However, it hasn’t quite happened for him so far – he’s made the most defensive errors and only has one assist to his name.

Chelsea

Making the grade: Nemanja Matic

It’s not easy picking an overachiever from this table-topping Chelsea side. Cesc Fabregas already boats 13 assists, but Matic is quietly excelling in his defensive midfield role. The Serb is an expert tackler (the joint-most in the top flight this season, 51) and interceptor (39, 10 more than any other Blue), but he is equally good at starting attacks when he wins the ball back. He is proving himself to be a complete midfielder.

Missing the mark: Andre Schurrle

Schurrle has failed to find regular football under Jose Mourinho. The 24-year-old World Cup winner has made just five league starts, scored twice and completed just five dribbles at a 36% success rate this season, meaning Willian has been preferred. He was hauled off at half-time in their most recent game at Southampton.

Crystal Palace

Making the grade: Mile Jedinak

Struggling Palace found life tough under former boss Neil Warnock, but their captain Mile Jedinak has continued to lead by example in the centre of midfield. The serial interceptor has been able to break up opposition attacks regularly once again, and his set-piece prowess means he's the Eagles’ top scorer with five goals. The Australia international has won the joint-most tackles (51) and made the most interceptions (69) in the Premier League this season, plus won 77 aerial duels – the most at Palace.

Missing the mark: Jason Puncheon

Palace’s top scorer from last season has struggled for form this time around. Competition is healthy on the Eagles’ flanks but Puncheon has been overshadowed by Yannick Bolasie and even Manchester United loanee Wilfried Zaha. The 28-year-old’s shooting has often been wild, while he has completed fewer dribbles (24) than Zaha (if only just at 25) and Bolasie (48) this season.

Everton

Making the grade: Leighton Baines

In a difficult start to Everton’s domestic campaign, Baines continues to be the Toffees’ main spark and source of creativity. The left-back is tremendous going forward and has a brilliant delivery from wide areas and set-pieces, creating the most chances on goal for Roberto Martinez’s men by some distance (40, 22 more than any other Toffee).

Missing the mark: Sylvain Distin

Distin has proved a reliable servant to Everton over the years alongside Phil Jagielka and in front of Tim Howard. But the 37-year-old has shown signs of his age this season. With John Stones back from injury, it may be time for Martinez to make him his first-choice central defender.

Hull City

Making the grade: Ahmed Elmohamady

Elmohamady offers both versatility and reliability to Steve Bruce, meaning he will be a key figure in their quest for survival. Capable at both right-back and right midfield, the Egyptian offers a superb outlet on that side of the field and is Hull’s most prolific creator this season, carving out 28 chances and grabbing three assists (13 more than anyone else).

Missing the mark: Tom Huddlestone

Huddlestone has failed to match his excellent performances from last season and looked extremely lethargic at times. It doesn’t help that the former Spurs man hasn’t been given adequate cover, though, meaning he has been bypassed far too often and lacks the legs to recover his position. The deep-lying playmaker has been weak in the tackle (26% success rate) and too ambitious with his distribution – an average pass length of 22m is the most of any top-flight player with at least 15 appearances this season, culminating in an 82% success rate.

Leicester City

Making the grade: Esteban Cambiasso

Leicester are rooted to the bottom of the table and have just picked up their first win since September but summer signing Esteban Cambiasso has still managed to win over the Foxes faithful. The Argentine has shown glimpses of the class that made him a household name in the Champions League, and with performances improving, his experience at the very top level could prove crucial in the second half of the season.

Missing the mark: Paul Konchesky

With Leicester struggling, the last thing they need is a lack of discipline. Along with Tottenham's Kyle Naughton, their experienced left-back Konchesky is one of two players who have the indignity of receiving two red cards in the Premier League this season after he was sent off at Aston Villa and Hull (the former of which was rescinded). A bad mistake at West Ham led to a gift-wrapped Hammers opener recently.

Liverpool

Making the grade: Lucas Leiva

Liverpool have lost seven times in the Premier League already, but only once when Lucas has been anchoring their midfield. With Steven Gerrard struggling in the deep role, the Brazilian has given the back four some excellent protection instead (averaging a club-high 3.9 tackles per game). Lucas has struggled with injuries in the past but has now nailed down that midfield berth.

Missing the mark: Dejan Lovren

When Liverpool spent £20million on Lovren in the summer, he came to Anfield as one of last season’s standout defenders in the Premier League. But instead of the Reds’ defensive problems being solved, they have arguably become worse as Lovren now finds himself out of the team following a string of blunders at the back.

Manchester City

Making the grade: Sergio Aguero

Although City’s form hasn’t overly suffered since Aguero’s injury, there were times in the early part of the season when they were bailed out by the magic Argentine. There’s a case for him being the best player in the Premier League when on form, and his record of 14 goals in 15 games speaks for itself.

Missing the mark: Fernandinho

It was a difficult summer for Fernandinho, in the Brazil team that was humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the World Cup semi-final – and he only just appears to be recovering. The box-to-box midfielder was terrific during his first year in England but has not reached those heights since. He looked like a player bereft of all confidence until his fine display against Burnley, where he notched with his first shot on target of the season.

Manchester United

Making the grade: David de Gea

We have almost run out of superlatives to describe some of De Gea’s performances. He has been playing behind a defence that has changed on a near-weekly basis and time after time he has saved Manchester United’s bacon with some superb stops. A great goalkeeper is one that can win his side points on his own and De Gea has done that on numerous occasions in the first half of 2014/15.

Missing the mark: Jonny Evans

When Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic left the club, Evans became United’s senior centre-back. He was expected to step up to the plate and become a leader of the defence but it hasn’t quite worked out that way. In a season blighted by injuries, Evans has been thoroughly unconvincing when he has featured. Even young Paddy McNair has looked more assured than his fellow Northern Irishman. In fact, Evans has averaged fewer clearances, blocks and interceptions per game (6 in total) than McNair (7) or any of United's other centre-backs.

Newcastle United

Making the grade: Jack Colback

Somehow, Colback has managed to win over the Geordie faithful following his summer move from rivals Sunderland. It may not have appeared possible when he moved across the North East but some tidy midfield displays have seen Newcastle fans warm to him. No Newcastle player has created more chances on goal than Colback this season.

Missing the mark: Remy Cabella

Big things were expected of Cabella when he moved from Montpellier in the summer but he is yet to fully adapt to the physicality of English football. This season he has averaged just 1.4 key passes per game, compared to 2.2 last season with Montpellier. He is a very neat passer and talented schemer so you get the feeling it is only a matter of time before we see the best of Newcastle’s capable Frenchman.

Queens Park Rangers

Making the grade: Charlie Austin

Austin has scored 55% of QPR’s league goals, making him the main reason why they aren't in the relegation zone at the halfway stage. His 12 goals have led to speculation he will make Roy Hodgson’s next England squad, and it’s hard to argue against him thanks to a brilliant spurt of form for the promoted side.

Missing the mark: Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand’s experience and knowledge of the Premier League was expected to help QPR concede fewer goals than the last time they dined at England’s top table. However, his decline has only worsened since moving from Manchester United and Ferdinand is not considered a first-choice defender at Loftus Road. It's no surprise, given he averages fewer clearances (7.4 p/g) than Steven Caulker (9.8) or Richard Dunne (10.8), fewer interceptions (1.6) than Caulker (2.2) or Dunne (2.3), and fewer tackles (2) than Dunne (2.7).

Southampton

Making the grade: Nathaniel Clyne

Southampton ended 2014 in their highest-ever Premier League position for this stage of a season. Ronald Koeman’s men have played an attractive brand of football and rely on their full-backs to get up and down the touchline in order to allow their 'inverted' wide players to flourish. Right-back Clyne typifies what the Saints are all about and has even nailed down a starting berth at international level. He has averaged more tackles per game (4.3) than any other Southampton player this season.

Missing the mark: Shane Long

It is difficult picking a single Southampton player who has underachieved. But the unfortunate player is Long, who, barring one match-winning performance against Leicester, has failed to play to the same level as the other new signings. Two goals in 18 games is not a great return for a £12m forward, and will need to be improved upon.

Stoke City

Making the grade: Steven N’Zonzi

It's been a relatively quiet season so far for Stoke but N’Zonzi has been ever-present and done a stellar job in the heart of the midfield. The Frenchman is an imposing presence. In fact, he is built perfectly for the Premier League and is able to go toe-to-toe with any midfield opponent. He has also completed 930 passes – 398 more than the next Stoke player.

Missing the mark: Marko Arnautovic

Arnautovic hasn’t been too effective since moving to England last summer and has continued that trend this season. On his day he is capable of the spectacular, but he is majorly inconsistent and has only managed to make one assist and failed to find the net since the back end of last season.

Sunderland

Making the grade: Sebastian Larsson

The Sweden international has flourished in a more central role and is Sunderland’s creator-in-chief, providing 37 chances for team-mates. His excellent passing range is matched by his superb set-piece ability and the midfielder has been at the heart of many positive things the Black Cats have done this year.

Missing the mark: Vito Mannone

It was a first half of the season to forget for the former Arsenal man. The Italian lost his place in goal to Costel Pantilimon after a catalogue of errors and was between the sticks when Sunderland conceded eight at Southampton. A struggling defence needs a solid, confident goalkeeper behind them so Gus Poyet was perhaps right to drop the out-of-form Mannone – after all, he conceded seven more goals in nine matches than Pantillimon did in 10.

Swansea City

Making the grade: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea have enjoyed an excellent start to 2014/15 and their main schemer has been summer signing Sigurdsson. The Icelander has two good feet, excellent awareness of the space around him and supreme set-piece prowess. He ends the year with eight assists to his name.

Missing the mark: Nathan Dyer

Dyer has gone off the boil in recent weeks and has been overshadowed by the exciting Jefferson Montero at the Liberty Stadium. The wide man has completed just 16 dribbles and only created seven chances on goal; simply, he hasn’t troubled defences with his speed often enough.

Tottenham Hotspur

Making the grade: Harry Kane

Out of nowhere, Kane is Spurs’ undisputed first-choice striker. With Emmanuel Adebayor out of form and Roberto Soldado continuing to underachieve in front of goal, Kane has taken his chance to shine with both hands. An England call could be on the horizon should he add to his 15 goals in all competitions.

Missing the mark: Younes Kaboul

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Kaboul was handed the Tottenham captaincy at the start of the season. It exposed Spurs’ lack of leadership, as a player who wasn’t guaranteed to play every week got the armband. These doubts were vindicated, as a few months later Kaboul was displaced in the starting XI by Federico Fazio and Jan Vertonghen. The Frenchman has won just 49% of his aerial duels, fewer than Fazio (76%) and Vertonghen (63%).

West Bromwich Albion

Making the grade: Saido Berahino

Although his individual struggles have matched West Brom’s in recent weeks, Berahino started the season on fire. Seven goals in his first nine games (Wayne Rooney and Charlie Austin are the only Englishmen with more) saw the youngster called up to the England squad, but he will need to rediscover his early-season scoring touch if he's to retain his place.

Missing the mark: Brown Ideye

If you sign a striker for £10million, you expect him to offer much more than Ideye has for West Brom this season. Nine sporadic appearances have yielded one goal, which he didn’t know much about, and the Nigerian hasn’t really offered anything else of note when he has featured (just 0.2 key passes per game, for example). Big improvements are needed if he's to live up to that hefty price tag.

West Ham United

Making the grade: Stewart Downing

Only Chelsea's Fabregas has created more chances on goal than Downing so far this season. Few would have expected that, but the Englishman has flourished in a more central role and has become sixth-placed West Ham’s key player.

Missing the mark: Kevin Nolan

Nolan has never been the most technically gifted of footballers but he has always had a knack of scoring from midfield. However, in this dynamic and exciting West Ham side, the ex-Bolton man hasn’t been quite as effective, netting just once. The Hammers now have a set of prolific strikers, meaning his importance to the team has diminished somewhat.