Poland Euro 2024 squad: Michal Probierz's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Poland Euro 2024 squad is taking shape, as the Eagles continue their extended Euro 2024 qualification campaign later this month that could see them butt heads with Wales in a winner-take-all play-off final.

Making it there would mark a fifth consecutive European Championships finals appearance for the Poles, who had never got past the qualifying stages prior to 2008.

Poland emerged as one of the surprise packages in 2016, claiming very creditable draws against Germany in the group stage and eventual winners Portugal in the quarter-finals, going out on penalties in the latter.

They subsequently went out in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, but reached the first knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup before falling to runners-up France.

As such, Poland would have been hopeful of making through qualifying without the need for a play-off, but were left counting the cost of defeats away to automatic qualifiers Czech Republic and Albania – and surprisingly Moldova, who came from two goals down at the break to win 3-2 and then also held Poland to a 1-1 draw in Warsaw.

That means to book their place in Germany, Poland must now overcome Estonia in Warsaw and then emerge victorious again away to either Wales or Finland.

Poland’s squad

Poland Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the November qualifiers

GK: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

GK: Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

GK: Marcin Bulka (Nice)

DF: Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

DF: Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen)*

DF: Matty Cash (Aston Villa)*

DF: Tomasz Kedziora (PAOK)

DF: Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal)

DF: Patryk Peda (SPAL)

DF: Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern)

DF: Mateusz Wieteska (Cagliari)

DF: Bartłomiej Wdowik (Jagiellonia Bialystok)

MF: Patryk Dziczek (Piast Gliwice)*

MF: Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens)

MF: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin)

MF: Mateusz Legowski (Salernitana)

MF: Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad)

MF: Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United)

MF: Karol Struski (Aris Limassol)

MF: Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce)

MF: Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens)

MF: Pawel Wszolek (Legia Warsaw)

MF: Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

MF: Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)*

FW: Adrian Benedyczak (Parma)*

FW: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor)

FW: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FW: Karol Swiderski (Hellas Verona)

* Withdrawn from the squad

Portugal Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Poland fixtures and results

March 24 2023: Czech Republic 3–1 Poland, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

March 27 2023: Poland 1–0 Albania, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

June 20 2023: Moldova 3–2 Poland, Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova

September 7 2023: Poland 2–0 Faroe Islands, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

September 10 2023: Albania 2–0 Poland, Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania

October 12 2023: Faroe Islands 0–2 Poland, Torsvollur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

October 15 2023: Poland 1–1 Moldova, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

November 17 2023: Poland 1–1 Czech Republic, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

March 21 2024: Play-off semi-final: Poland v Estonia, Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

March 26 2024: Wales OR Finland v Poland, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales OR Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland. This will be a friendly if Poland lose to Estonia in the semi-finals or a qualification play-off final if Poland beat Estonia.

Poland Euro 2024 qualifying top scorers

3 goals Robert Lewandowski

2 goals Karol Swiderski

1 goal Adam Buksa, Arkadiusz Milik, Jakub Piotrowski, Damian Szymanski, Sebastian Szymanski

Poland Euro 2024 qualifying yellow cards

2 yellow cards Grzegorz Krychowiak

1 yellow card Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Pawel Bochniewicz, Matty Cash, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Jakub Kaminski, Tomasz Kedziora, Karol Linetty, Arkadiusz Milik, Jakub Piotrowski, Bartosz Salamon, Bartosz Slisz, Damian Szymanski, Mateus Wieteska, Pavel Wszolek

Poland Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Poland manager: Michal Probierz

Former long-standing Portugal gaffer Fernando Santos – who led his country to Euro 2016 glory – was appointed as Poland manager last January, but was dismissed just eight months into the job following their shock defeat to Moldova and disappointing draw with Albania.

Michal Probierz was duly promoted from the under-21 setup as his replacement having previously carved out a reputation as a cup specialist at club level in Poland. Probierz led Jagiellonia Bialystok to their first ever major domestic trophy by winning the Polish Cup in 2010, subsequently adding the Polish Super Cup later that year; and then repeated the feat with MKS Cracovia ten years later – their first silverware since 1948.

Poland’s star player

Robert Lewandowski

Poland’s greatest-ever player, Lewandowski’s list of honours is far too long to even begin listing here. Suffice to say he is behind only Gerd Muller in Bayern Munich’s list of all-time goalscorers, a genuine worldwide superstar, and one of the finest strikers of the 21st century.

The Barcelona striker spoke after the 2022 World Cup about his doubts as to whether he would continue in international football. To his country’s delight, though, Lewandowski has continued on; but at 35 years old, this may well be his last opportunity to play for his country once more at a major tournament.

FAQs

How many players are Poland allowed to take to Euro 2024?

UEFA confirmed in February that each competing nation will be able to name a final squad of 23 players in their Euro 2024 squads, including a mandatory three goalkeepers.

After a couple of tournaments featuring 26-player teams, UEFA have now reverted from the expanded squad.

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup. Without those same issues, 23-player squads have made a return.