Poll: OK then, who do YOU think is the best manager in the world?

This week, FourFourTwo has named the 50 Best Managers in the World. As is usual, not everybody agrees. Do you?

Presented here are the top 10, in alphabetical order. Who gets your vote? And your mate's? Your options:

Max Allegri (Juventus)

Carlo Ancelotti (unattached)

Laurent Blanc (Paris St Germain)

Unai Emery (Sevilla)

Luis Enrique (Barcelona)

Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (unattached)

Joachim Low (Germany)

Jose Mourinho (Chelsea)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

