Portugal Euro 2024 squad: Roberto Martinez's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Portugal Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the 2016 European champions look ahead to next summer's big tournament
The Portugal Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the 2016 European champions looking to start their new era with a bang.
Roberto Martinez has taken over from Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos in the dugout, and he'll be hoping to do what he couldn't manage as Belgium boss and win a major tournament.
Euro 2024 ought to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last major finals (although don't rule him out of defying age by playing at the next World Cup, too) and one thing's for sure: Portugal's greatest ever player will not want to go out with a whimper.
Portugal's squad
Portugal Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Rui Patricio (Roma)
- GK: Jose Sa (Wolves)
- GK: Diogo Costa (Porto)
- DF: Nelson Semedo (Wolves)
- DF: Antonio Silva (Benfica)
- DF: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
- DF: Toti Gomes (Wolves)
- DF: Danilo Pereira (PSG)
- DF: Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon)
- DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)
- DF: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona on loan from Manchester City)
- MF: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)
- MF: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- MF: Otavio (Al Nassr)
- MF: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)
- MF: Vitinha (PSG)
- FW: Pedro Neto (Wolves)
- FW: Goncalo Ramos (PSG)
- FW: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- FW: Joao Felix (Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid)
- FW: Ricardo Horta (Braga)
- FW: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)
- FW: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
- FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
Portugal Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Portugal manager: Roberto Martinez
This is Roberto Martinez's second job international management, after a six-year spell in charge of Belgium – who he guided to third place at the 2018 World Cup.
The former Everton, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City boss has a 100% record so far, overseeing six qualifying wins out of six – including a 9-0 demolition of Luxembourg – during which Portugal haven't conceded a single goal.
As a Spaniard in charge of his homeland's arch-rivals, Martinez might have had his work cut out to win fans over – but it's fair to say he couldn't have started much better.
Portugal's star player
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo just goes on and on: he'll be 39 by the time Euro 2024 rolls around, which will almost certainly make him the oldest player at the tournament.
Assuming Portugal qualify (and assuming Ronaldo doesn't drop a shock retirement between now and next summer), it will be his 10th major finals.
The all-time leading international goalscorer has already captained his country to Euros glory once; he couldn't do it again, could he...?
FAQs
How many players are Portugal allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
