Portugal Euro 2024 squad: Roberto Martinez's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Portugal Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the 2016 European champions looking to start their new era with a bang.

Roberto Martinez has taken over from Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos in the dugout, and he'll be hoping to do what he couldn't manage as Belgium boss and win a major tournament.

Euro 2024 ought to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last major finals (although don't rule him out of defying age by playing at the next World Cup, too) and one thing's for sure: Portugal's greatest ever player will not want to go out with a whimper.

Portugal's squad

Portugal Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Rui Patricio (Roma)

GK: Jose Sa (Wolves)

GK: Diogo Costa (Porto)

DF: Nelson Semedo (Wolves)

DF: Antonio Silva (Benfica)

DF: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

DF: Toti Gomes (Wolves)

DF: Danilo Pereira (PSG)

DF: Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon)

DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

DF: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona on loan from Manchester City)

MF: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

MF: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

MF: Otavio (Al Nassr)

MF: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

MF: Vitinha (PSG)

FW: Pedro Neto (Wolves)

FW: Goncalo Ramos (PSG)

FW: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

FW: Joao Felix (Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid)

FW: Ricardo Horta (Braga)

FW: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

FW: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Portugal Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Portugal manager: Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez, Belgium manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is Roberto Martinez's second job international management, after a six-year spell in charge of Belgium – who he guided to third place at the 2018 World Cup.

The former Everton, Wigan Athletic and Swansea City boss has a 100% record so far, overseeing six qualifying wins out of six – including a 9-0 demolition of Luxembourg – during which Portugal haven't conceded a single goal.

As a Spaniard in charge of his homeland's arch-rivals, Martinez might have had his work cut out to win fans over – but it's fair to say he couldn't have started much better.

Portugal's star player

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most capped player in the history of men's international football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo just goes on and on: he'll be 39 by the time Euro 2024 rolls around, which will almost certainly make him the oldest player at the tournament.

Assuming Portugal qualify (and assuming Ronaldo doesn't drop a shock retirement between now and next summer), it will be his 10th major finals.

The all-time leading international goalscorer has already captained his country to Euros glory once; he couldn't do it again, could he...?

FAQs