Portugal v North Macedonia live stream: How to watch the World Cup play-offs from anywhere in the world

Portugal v North Macedonia live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports

Looking for a Portugal v North Macedonia live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

North Macedonia’s shock win over European champions Italy was the story of the play-off semi-finals, but they face another momentous challenge when face Portugal for a place at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Azzurri were left stunned by a stoppage-time winner from Aleksandar Trajkovski in Palermo, as the Macedonians recorded a 1-0 victory in one of the great World Cup qualifying shocks.

It was a backs-to-the-wall performance from the visitors, who mustered four shots to Italy’s 32, but made sure that one of them counted.

They now travel to Porto looking for a second mammoth upset in a row against a Portugal side packed with world-class talent.

Fernando Santos’ side beat Turkey 3-1 in their semi-final last week.

Goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota gave them a comfortable half-time lead, but Burak Yilmaz pulled one back before blazing a penalty over that would’ve tied the game.

Matheus Nunes wrapped up the win with a last-minute goal, and his side will be huge favourites to successfully navigate their way through the play-off minefield and book a ticket to Qatar.

Portugal haven’t failed to reach the World Cup since 1998, while North Macedonia are aiming to qualify for the first time – having reached their first ever major tournament at Euro 2020 last summer.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Action.

