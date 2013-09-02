Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Sep 2
Presenting fascinating factoids from Opta about the weekend's Premier League games.
Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham
- Since August 2012, only Santi Cazorla to Lukas Podolski (9 times) has been a more common assist/goal combination in the Premier League than Theo Walcott to Olivier Giroud (8).
- All 14 of Giroud’s Premier League goals have come in London: 12 at The Emirates, 1 at West Ham and 1 at Fulham.
- Arsenal have won 6 and lost just 1 of their 8 Premier League meetings with Tottenham at the Emirates.
- In his 6 Premier League north London derbies, Walcott has scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists.
- Only Everton (55) have attempted more shots (including blocked) than Tottenham so far this season (53). However, Andre Villas-Boas’ side are yet to score from open play.
- Spurs had gone 6 hours and 20 minutes without conceding a PL goal before Giroud scored the opener.
Liverpool 1-0 Man United
- Daniel Sturridge has scored 11 goals in his last 9 Liverpool appearances in all competitions.
- This is the first time Liverpool have ever won their first 3 games of a top flight season and kept a clean sheet in each game.
- Liverpool attempted just 2 crosses from open play in the game – their fewest ever in a Premier League game since Opta started analysing that data (2003/04).
- This is the first time Man United have failed to score in back-to-back Premier League games since 2007: between 9th May and 12 August 2007 they failed to score in 3 on the spin.
West Brom 0-2 Swansea
- West Brom have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 Barclays Premier League matches.
- Steve Clarke's side have had just 4 shots on target in their opening 3 games.
- Albion are the first team since Swansea in 2011/12 to fail to score in their opening 3 games of a Premier League season.
- Pablo Hernandez scored and assisted a goal in a single Premier League game for the second time (also versus QPR in February).
- Chico has made 32 clearances so far this season: only Winston Reid (33) has made more.
- Michu created more chances (7) for his team-mates than any other Premier League player this weekend.
Man City 2-0 Hull
- Manchester City haven't lost successive Barclays Premier League games since October 2010.
- Man City have scored in each of their last 52 home league matches – the longest current run of its kind and the second-longest in Premier League history.
- Alvaro Negredo has scored 7 headed goals since the start of last season. Only Leverkusen’s Stefan Kiessling has scored more in the top five European leagues (9).
- Hull’s Ahmed Elmohamady saw the ball more often than any other player in this game (91 events).
Cardiff 0-0 Everton
- Roberto Martinez has won just 1 of his last 11 games as a manager in the Barclays Premier League (W1 D6 L4).
- The Toffees, who had 63% possession in this game, now have the highest average possession figure in the top flight this term (64.2%).
- Ross Barkley had 4 shots in this game, the same number as the whole Cardiff team, but all were blocked. No-one has attempted more shots (13, including blocked) than Barkley so far this season.
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham
- Hatem Ben Arfa has scored in all 3 of his Premier League appearances against Fulham.
- Loic Remy collected his first ever Premier League assist.
- After 1 shot on target in their opening 2 league games, Newcastle had 7 against Fulham.
- The Magpies had 25 shots (including blocked) in this game, the joint-most of any team in a single game this term.
- David Stockdale made 8 saves. Only once (11 v Chelsea on Boxing Day 2011) has he made more in a single Premier League game.
Norwich 1-0 Southampton
- Norwich's Leroy Fer had a pass completion of 94% and made more tackles (8) than any other player this weekend.
- Southampton’s last 5 Premier League away games have produced a total of only 5 goals.
- Pablo Osvaldo had both of Southampton’s shots on target, in the 49th and 51st minutes.
- Southampton’s best passer was James Ward-Prowse with 92% (52 passes)
- Nathan Redmond attempted more shots than any other player in this match (4), scoring his first Premier League goal with his first shot on target in the match.
West Ham 0-1 Stoke
- West Ham missed the chance to keep three successive clean sheets in the Premier League for a 10th time. They have never managed more than three in a row.
- After preventing Newcastle having a shot on target last weekend, West Ham failed to register one themselves vs Stoke.
- This was Stoke's second clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League road trips.
- Stoke’s pass completion of 78% versus West Ham is eight percentage points higher than their Premier League average last season.
Crystal Palace 3-1 Sunderland
- Of Steven Fletcher’s 12 Premier League goals for Sunderland, 9 have come away from home.
- Fletcher's strike against Palace was his first headed goal for Sunderland.
- In their last season in the Premier League (2004-05), Crystal Palace scored 11 penalties, a joint-record in the competition.
- Sunderland managed only 2 shots on target.
- Of Palace’s 18 shots, 12 came from outside the box.
