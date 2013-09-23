Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Sep 23
Presenting fascinating factoids from Opta about the weekend's Premier League games...
Man City 4-1 Man United
- Manchester United had 73% possession in the second half.
- Of Manchester United’s 14 shots, 13 came in the second half. By contrast, 13 of City’s 18 shots came before the break.
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea
- Palace only managed 1 shot on target all game.
- All 8 of Swansea’s corners came before half-time.
- Wayne Routledge assisted Swansea’s opening goal and went on to record a 98% pass completion (from 48 passes).
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Cardiff 0-1 Tottenham
- Tottenham’s goal came with their 29th and final shot – 4 more than any other team has managed in a Premier League game this season.
- Cardiff didn't manage a single shot on target in this game.
- David Marshall made 11 saves against Tottenham, the most by any goalkeeper in a Premier League game so far this season. Only once (Jaaskelainen vs Spurs) did a keeper reach this number of saves in a game last season.
- Paulinho's 3 shots on target was a PL weekend high.
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Arsenal 3-1 Stoke
- Stoke, who only made 21 fewer passes than Arsenal over the 90 minutes, had 65% possession in the second half.
- Only 4 Premier League games this season have seen more passes than the 1035 in this match.
- This season, Aaron Ramsey has scored 7 goals from just 9 shots on target for Arsenal.
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
- Only Simon Mignolet (25) has made more Premier League saves this season than David Stockdale (24).
- Including blocked shots, Fulham have allowed their opponents 100 attempts this season, a Premier League high.
- Branislav Ivanovic won all 5 tackles he attempted, as well as managing more touches (91) than any other defender this weekend.
- John Terry completed 93% of the 73 passes he attempted in this game. No other defender attempted more passes this weekend.
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Liverpool 0-1 Southampton
- Southampton had 7 shots on target v Liverpool; they had only managed 9 in their previous 4 games this season.
- Nathaniel Clyne won more tackles (11) than any other player this weekend.
How Liverpool missed Coutinho: See FourFourTwo's weekend Debrief
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Newcastle 2-3 Hull
- Just 20% of Hull’s passes were in the final third in this match, the lowest ratio of any side this weekend.
- Hull scored 3 goals from just 6 unblocked shots, of which 5 were on target.
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
West Brom 3-0 Sunderland
- West Brom conceded just 2 unblocked shots in this game, the fewest of any side this weekend.
- Sunderland are now one of just 5 sides to fail to have a shot on target in a PL game this season.
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
West Ham United 2-3 Everton
- After creating a league-high 46 chances without making an assist last season, 2 of the first 6 chances Matt Jarvis has created this season have led to goals.
- Gareth Barry had more touches (104) than any other player this weekend.
Are West Ham the new Stoke? See FourFourTwo's weekend Debrief
Analyse it online with Stats Zone
Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa
- After replacing Christian Benteke, Libor Kozak was on the field for 101 seconds before scoring his first ever Premier League goal.
- Brad Guzan had the most touches for Aston Villa in this match. This is only the second time a keeper has had the most touches for his side this season; the other incidence was also Guzan, at Arsenal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.