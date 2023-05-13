Premier League relegation 2022/23: The permutations and who is already down

As the 2022/23 Premier League season, the battle to avoid relegation rumbles on – with five teams still fighting for their top-flight lives.

It's been some time since we've seen such an intense scrap to avoid the drop – and the drama looks likely to go to the final day of the campaign.

To help you keep track of what's (and who's) going down at the bottom of the table, FourFourTwo brings you up to speed with the current state of play and goes over the various permutations...

Which teams are already relegated?

Southampton (20th)

Rock-bottom Southampton (opens in new tab) were all but relegated after Monday May 8th's 4-3 defeat away to Nottingham Forest, but a feeble 2-0 loss at home to Fulham (opens in new tab) on Saturday May 13th finally sealed the Saints' fate.

It marks the end of an 11-season top-flight stay for the South Coast club – who will take their place in the Championship next term.

A truly miserable campaign for Southampton has seen them collect just six league wins and sack two managers; they'll hope to salvage some pride from their final two fixtures away to Brighton (opens in new tab) and at home to Liverpool (opens in new tab).

Which teams can still be relegated?

Jamie Vardy's goals fired Leicester to the Premier League title – will he be the hero in their fight to stay up? (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Leicester (19th)

A quick glance at Leicester (opens in new tab)'s squad should tell you there's no way this team should be anywhere near the foot of the Premier League – but the Foxes' disastrous season provides perfect proof that this game is not played on paper.

Replacing Brendan Rodgers with Dean Smith in the dugout doesn't seem to have worked for the 2015/16 champions of England – who, if fellow strugglers Everton manage an unlikely away to Manchester City (opens in new tab) on Sunday May 14, could find themselves four points from safety with two games left after Monday May 15th's home clash with Liverpool.

Should they be relegated, Leicester will become the second Premier League winners to drop into the second tier, after Blackburn Rovers – who went down just four years after their 1994/95 triumph.

Leeds (18th)

Leeds (opens in new tab) are still in with a shout of survival after drawing 2-2 at home to Newcastle (opens in new tab) on Saturday May 13 – but the Whites head into their final two games, away to West Ham (opens in new tab) and at home to Leeds, having failed to win any of their last seven outings.

Sam Allardyce has been parachuted in to try and save the West Yorkshire side – who have lost five of those last seven matches – but they will find themselves three points from safety if Everton spring a surprise at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday May 14.

Everton (17th)

Everton (opens in new tab)'s incredible 5-1 win away to Brighton on Monday May 8 was one of the most unexpected results of the Premier League season – and it's put the Toffees' destiny in their own hands.

Granted, that will no longer be the case if they lose to City and Leicester beat Liverpool, but Sean Dyche's side no longer look doomed – as they very much did up until very recently.

Steve Cooper took Nottingham Forest back to the top flight – can he keep them there? (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest (16th)

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab)'s chances of surviving their first season back in the top flight are in their control after that victory over Southampton and a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea (opens in new tab) on Saturday May 13.

However, the battle to dodge the drop could well go down to the final day of the campaign for Steve Cooper's side – who host Arsenal (opens in new tab) on Saturday May 20 before wrapping up away to Crystal Palace (opens in new tab).

West Ham (15th)

It would take an extremely unfortunate turn of events for West Ham to wind up getting relegated, but... no relegation fight is over until the proverbial fat lady sings.

Leeds' significantly inferior goal difference means only Leicester out of the current bottom three can realistically overhaul the Hammers – who will be mathematically safe if they win at Brentford on Sunday.

Bournemouth (14th)

If Bournemouth – one point off the 'magic' 40 mark with two games left – are relegated from here, then the footballing gods clearly have it in for them.

Gary O'Neil's Cherries – who host Manchester United on Saturday May 20 then conclude the campaign away to Everton – will be able to declare mission accomplished on Monday night unless Leicester beat Liverpool, though.