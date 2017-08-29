Quiz! Can you name the 19 active Premier League players with 3+ red cards?

The all-time record for Premier League red cards is eight. It’s held jointly by box-to-box action man Patrick Vieira, agricultural defender Richard Dunne and the frankly terrifying Duncan Ferguson.

Yet to the relief of opponents and referees, this trio are no longer active footballers. And today we’re quizzing you on the current Premier League players who’ve picked up three or more red cards.

For some of this motley crew, it’s an understandable case of just having been around for a while. For others, it’s disgusting/wonderful (delete as you see fit) indiscipline in a short space of time.

Either way, they're all here and you have five minutes to get as close as you can to the lot.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes, so send them off while you're here. Thanks)

