Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive Premier League goalkeeper transfers?

Goalkeepers don’t usually command the largest transfer fees, as the money men prefer to chuck their cash on glamorous players up the other end of the pitch. For a long time, the global transfer record was the €52m paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon back in 2001.

That actually proved a bargain, as the man known in Italy as ‘Superman’ went on to give his club just the 17 seasons of flawless, flying net-mindery. Yet this summer, Prem sides have broken the global transfer record twice over as Liverpool and Manchester City have splashed the cash.

Below are the 30 most expensive goalkeeper transfers where the buying club has been in the Premier League, from the £71m man atop this list to the £5m transfers at the bottom.

Six minutes are on the clock, with reported transfer fees and buying clubs below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends too. Tomorrow's quiz: Denis Irwin's favourite karaoke records.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)



