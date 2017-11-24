Quiz! Can you name the 35 players who've managed every minute of Premier League football this season?

Only four outfield players have ever played every minute of a whole Premier League season: Gary Pallister for Manchester United in 1992/93, John Terry for Chelsea in 2014/15, plus two more who we can’t name as it might just tip you off about a pair of answers below.

However, we've included all the ever-presents after a dozen games of 2017/18 here, irrespective of position. Yet while goalkeepers inevitably feature prominently, 23 of the the 35 are outfield players who’ve proved immune to injury, rotation or the dreaded hook from the bench. Bravo!

Now, you’ve been watching them all season: it’s time to name ‘em. Eight minutes are on the clock and we’d love to hear how you get on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away - and please challenge some friends too.

