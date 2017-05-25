Quiz! Can you name all 35 FA Cup final goalscorers since 1999?

Scoring in an FA Cup final: it’s the dream of young kids playing football on the streets. For most, it stays a fantasy - but these 35 chaps made it a reality.

Well, 34 really, as one of the strikes in the last 20 years is down to that old fiend ‘own goal’, who’s less responsible for childhood dreams than sweaty nightmares. We’ll give you that answer as a starter when you begin. You're one up already!

All you have to do is fill in the surnames of the other goal-getters based on the club they scored for, plus their footballing country. We’ve included an extra number for the six lads who’ve scored more than once, the heroic blighters.

So crack on, then when you’re done, give us a shout at @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet your scores to compare against the rest (don't give away answers, mind you, that'd ruin it).

