Quiz! Can you name the last 19 players to score just one goal for England?

You score in a pristine white England shirt, run off kissing the badge, a few fist pumps, knee-slide black over to the opponent and get right up in their grill, dabbing and then flossing like a man possessed.

The above is how each and every member of the FourFourTwo team celebrate scoring a goal on FIFA 18 – but thankfully the players below were a lot more restrained when enjoying their real-life goals for England. Mind you, they only had one go at it.

Each of the below players has scored once for the England men’s senior side, but never again. For the more recent scorers, there’s still time to add to their totals. For the players who got their sole goal back in the early 2000s, it’s a bit more of a challenge.

There's five minutes for you to name each player, based on the game they scored in, club (at the time of the goal) and position. Fill in the surnames and let us know your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

