Quiz! Can you name the only players from their country in the 2016/17 Premier League?
By Joe Brewin
Try our testing brain-tickler for the players flying their country's flag in the top flight this year
A tough one, this: but can you name all 18 of the players who are the only ones from their nation featuring in the Premier League this season? We've chucked in their clubs to give you a helping hand.
Let us know how you do on Twitter @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet your scores. Off you go...
Please note: We're sorry the quiz below doesn't show up very well on desktop. It's ace on mobile, though. Honest.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.