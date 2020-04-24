Quiz! Can you name Rafa Benitez's top appearance-makers?

10 minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top fives and last fives for England?

The future of Newcastle United is looking like a bold new dawn - but three years ago today, Rafa Benitez guided the Toon Army back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Super Rafa's still a hero on Tyneside, whatever happens with the takeover - and he's managed in some varied places.

Today, we're looking for his top appearance makers at the six clubs he went to after Valencia - Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Newcastle.

So don't worry - no need to recall the name of that Valencia right-back, his trusted keeper at Tenerife or even his star players at Dalian Professional in China.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

COMMENT Timeless goals: Glenn Hoddle's chip against Watford in 1983

RANKED! The 50 highest goalscorers in England history

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com