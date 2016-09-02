Quiz! Can you name Sven-Goran Eriksson's first ever England squad?

Sven-Goran Eriksson definitely didn't have it easy upon taking the England job in February 2001.

He's now remembered fondly as the man who steered the Three Lions to consecutive quarter-final appearances at major tournaments (mainly because no one has managed it since), but his arrival as the country's first foreign boss was met with tabloid scorn.

After Svennis beat Spain in his first game, though, the mood soon changed. After vowing to pick 22 players for that game, the Swede duly went and rang around 31 to take a closer look. Can you name them? Scores to us, please, on Twitter (@FourFourTwo). We'll retweet your glory to the masses.

(Please note: We're sorry the quiz below doesn't show up very well on desktop. It's ace on mobile, though. Honest.)

