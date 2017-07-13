Quiz! Can you name the top 20 scorers from the 2002/03 Premier League season?
By Alex Reid
A close title battle between Arsenal and Man United was reflected in the strikers who topped the scoring charts. But can you recall all 20 players to hit double figures?
The 02/03 Premier League season was unusual. Manchester United won it - which admittedly isn’t much of an outlier in the 1990s and 2000s - but they also produced the league’s leading scorer.
That’s rarer than you might think, as the club tended to boast prolific midfielders and share goals around. So a Man United player topping the scoring table outright has only occurred three times in 25 Premier League seasons, despite the club's 13 titles in the post-1992 era.
However in 2002/03, an Old Trafford hit-man scored 25 goals to help his side overtake a free-scoring Arsenal. But we don’t just want his surname from you. We want all 20 players who scored 10+ goals that season, in just five minutes.
A tough task, but let us know how you did @FourFourTwo - then please test the knowledge of a few pals as well.
