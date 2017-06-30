Quiz! Can you name the top 24 goalscorers from the 1995/96 Premier League season?

While the 1994/95 season is recalled for a press conference involving seagulls and trawlers, the following year outdid itself with two memorable quotes. First up was Alan Hansen saying that Manchester United “can’t win anything with kids” only for Fergie’s fledglings to pull his pants down (not literally, the mischievous tykes).

Later there was Newcastle boss Keegan telling us how much he would love it if we could beat them, a clip which we’re pretty sure has its own Sky Sports channel now.

Throughout all that drama, 24 players managed to score 10+ Premier League goals that season, in a shrunken 20-team league – and we’re giving you six minutes to recall the surnames of as many as you can. We’d love it if you tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet scores if you don't give answers away – and then challenge some of your pals too.

(Please note: You can’t win anything with Adblockers, which sometimes stop you seeing quizzes on our site. Turn them off while you’re here - thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes at FourFourTwo.com