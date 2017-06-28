Quiz! Name the top 29 goalscorers from the 1994/95 Premier League season

“When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.” The 1994/95 season gave English football one of its most famous quotes (and notorious player bans), as well as the first team to wrestle the Premier League trophy from Manchester United.

Blackburn had last won the league championship in 1914, but Kenny Dalglish’s side - spearheaded by a dynamic duo - claimed the trophy on the final day of the season. Elsewhere, a young striker was bagging goals for fun at Liverpool, while another was hammering jaw-dropping volleys for Leeds.

That's just a few of the 29 players who reached 10+ goals that season. All we ask of you is to drop in the surnames of as many as you can in seven minutes, let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo - then challenge some close friends/mortal enemies to have a go. Tell us your score on social and we'll retweet so long as you don't give away answers. Good luck!

