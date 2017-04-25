Quiz! Name the 30 footballers from Asia to have played in the Premier League

Players hailing from Asian countries were a rarity when the Premier League began in 1992, but have increased in number since - winning matches and league titles at various clubs. South Korea is the most widely represented nation, with Japan and China close behind, while Oman and Pakistan boast one star each.

The current total is 30 and we're giving you six whole minutes to recall them all. A handful have played for more than one club in the Premier League (detailed on the right), while those with an asterisk* are still playing for the club named.

Right, that's enough help - get naming. Then, afterwards, we'd love it if you let us know how you got on get on. Tweet us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them so long as you don't give answers away (because that'd be silly). Then challenge some friends to see how they get on.

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site to see these quizzes!)

