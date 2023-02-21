RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Wednesday February 22, 8pm GMT

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for an RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. RB Leipzig vs Manchester City is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City’s quest for that elusive first Champions League title takes them to Germany on Wednesday, as their knockout campaign begins against RB Leipzig.

City are yet to claim the big-eared European trophy despite enjoying domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola in recent years, but the summer arrival of Erling Haaland has made them an even more formidable force this season.

Haaland’s record of six goals in four games against Leipzig during his time at Borussia Dortmund is a cause for optimism for the Citizens, who head to east Germany on the back of a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest.

The two sides went head-to-head last term in the group stage, City winning 6-3 at home but losing 2-1 in Leipzig.

City reached the last 16 by topping Group G ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copenhagen, while Leipzig were runners-up behind Real Madrid in Group F, but ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

There are a trio of injuries for the hosts to contend with: Abdou Diallo, Dani Olmo and Peter Gulacsi are out.

John Stones is the only absentee for City, with Pep Guardiola otherwise having a fully-stacked squad to choose from.

Form

RB Leipzig: WLDWW

Manchester City: DWWLW

Referee

Serdar Gozubuyuk of the Netherlands will be the referee for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City.

Stadium

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Kick-off and channel

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, February 22 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

