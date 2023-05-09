Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Tuesday May 9, 8pm BST

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Real Madrid vs Manchester City is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

A second-successive season where Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the Champions League semi-final, with Pep Guardiola's side out for revenge.

City won the first leg of last year's tie in a thrilling 4-3 encounter at the Etihad, before Madrid proved their Champions League pedigree with a 3-1 win in Spain.

This year sees the Bernabeu host the first leg, but neutrals will be hoping for a game just as exciting as the one we kicked off with 12 months ago.

Manchester City, of course, have never won this competition – and Guardiola is without a winners' medal since 2011 – while Real Madrid secured their fifth title in eight years when they beat Liverpool last May.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Real Madrid are without Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy through injury, while Eder Militao is suspended. Luka Modric made a substitute appearance at the weekend that suggests he's fit for Tuesday's game.

Nathan Ake is the only doubt for Manchester City. Rodri, John Stone, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish were all rested at the weekend but should return.

Form

Real Madrid: WLWLW

Manchester City: WWWWW

Referee

Artur Dias of Portugal will be the referee for Real Madrid vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Kick-off and channel

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday May 9 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

