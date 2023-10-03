Romania Euro 2024 squad: Edward Iordanescu's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Romania Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Edward Iordanescu's side going well in qualifying as things stand.

Romania weren't involved last time around (rather cruelly, as they were one of the many host nations in the unique pan-European format) but have featured at three European Championships this century.

There's still a bit of work to be done to get over the line, but their qualification campaign so far has put them in a strong position to reach next summer's finals in Germany.

Romania's squad

GK: Horatiu Moldovan (Rapid Bucuresti)

GK: Stefan Tarnovanu (FCSB)

GK: Mihai Aioani (Farul Constanta)

DF: Nicusor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova)

DF: Cristian Manea (CFR Cluj)

DF: Andrei Burca (Al-Okhdood)

DF: Adrian Rus (Pafos)

DF: Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

DF: Mario Camora (CFR Cluj)

DF: Radu Dragusin (Genoa)

DF: Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa)

MF: Nicolae Stanciu (Damac)

MF: Razvan Marin (Empoli)

MF: Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor)

MF: Ianis Hagi (Deportivo Alaves on loan from Rangers)

MF: Valentin Mihaila (Parma)

MF: Darius Olaru (FCSB)

MF: Deian Sorescu (Rakow Czestochowa)

MF: Tudor Baluta (Farul Constanta)

MF: Marius Marin (Pisa)

MF: Olimpiu Morutan (Ankaragucu)

MF: Florinel Coman (FCSB)

MF: Vladimir Screciu (Universitatea Craiova)

FW: George Puscas (Genoa)

FW: Denis Alibec (Muaither)

FW: Daniel Birligea (CFR Cluj)

Romania Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Romania manager: Edward Iordanescu

Edward Iordanescu, Romania manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edward Iordanescu was appointed Romania boss in 2022, following a string of spells in charge of various Romanian and Bulgarian club sides.

His biggest achievement as a manager so far came with CFR Cluj, who he led to the Romanian title in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

Romania's star player

Razvan Marin

Razvan Marin (Image credit: Getty Images)

A versatile operator in the middle of the park, Razvan Marin is the son of former Romania international Petre Marin.

The midfielder joined Serie A outfit Empoli in the summer of 2023, following spells with Cagliari, Ajax and Standard Liege.

