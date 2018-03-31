Saturday Premier League wrap: the things you might have missed

Brighton 0-2 Leicester

OPTA FACT Kasper Schmeichel has now saved three Premier League penalties (14 faced), the same number his dad Peter saved in his PL career (3 from 21 faced)

Glenn Murray saw his second-half penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel as Brighton were beaten 2-0 by Leicester. The 34-year-old centre-forward failed to convert from 12 yards after Jose Izquierdo was felled in the area, giving Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy the chance to earn the visitors all three points in the closing stages.

The Foxes were reduced to 10 men shortly after taking the lead, with Wilfred Ndidi given his marching orders for two bookable offences. Claude Puel's side stood firm, though, and Vardy made sure of the points deep into stoppage time after Iborra had headed home the opener.

Goals: Iborra 83', Vardy 90+6'

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

OPTA FACT Mohamed Salah (21) has now scored in the joint-most Premier League games in a single 38-match season

Liverpool came from behind to beat Crystal Palace and move 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the race for the Champions League. The Reds fell behind when Luka Milivojevic tucked away a penalty after Wilfried Zaha had been brought down by Loris Karius, but Sadio Mane struck shortly after the interval to draw Jurgen Klopp's side level.

Christian Benteke spurned two gilt-edged opportunities to put Palace back in front, and the former Liverpool striker was made to pay when Mohamed Salah scored his 29th goal of the campaign late on to wrap up all three points for the visitors.

Goals: Milivojevic 13' (pen) -- Mane 49', Salah 84'

Everton 1-3 Man City

OPTA FACT Fernandinho (62) and Kevin De Bruyne (61) each completed more passes in the first half than the entire Everton side combined (59)

Manchester City can win the Premier League title against rivals Manchester United next weekend after a 3-1 triumph over Everton at Goodison Park. Leroy Sane volleyed home the opener inside four minutes, and the Toffees soon found themselves two down when Gabriel Jesus rounded off a brilliant move which began with an Ederson goal-kick.

Raheem Sterling increased the visitors' advantage further before the break, but Yannick Bolaise denied City a clean sheet with a low strike just after the hour mark. City will now seal the championship crown if they beat United at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday.

Goals: Bolasie 63' -- Sane 4', Jesus 12', Sterling 37'

Man United 2-0 Swansea

OPTA FACT Alexis Sanchez has both scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games

Manchester United remain in control of the race for second after a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Swansea at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku scored his 100th Premier League goal in the fifth minute, firing a left-footed shot into the top corner, before Alexis Sanchez found the net in a United shirt for only the second time since his January move from Arsenal.

Swansea never looked like getting back into the game thereafter, and United could have increased their lead in the second period. Jose Mourinho's men remain two points clear of Liverpool having played one game fewer, while the Swans slip to 15th.

Goals: Lukaku 5', Sanchez 20'

Newcastle 1-0 Huddersfield

OPTA FACT Ayoze Perez scored his first Premier League goal at St James' Park since 5 March 2016​

Ayoze Perez struck 10 minutes from time to give Newcastle a huge win in their battle against the drop. The Magpies were the better team in the first half but couldn't find the breakthrough, and Huddersfield looked on course for a point as the game edged closer to its conclusion.

Perez was on hand to turn Kenedy's cross into the back of the net late on, though, and Rafael Benitez's charges held on to move seven points clear of Southampton in 18th place. Huddersfield, conversely, will be looking nervously over their shoulders after a second successive loss to a relegation rival.

Goals: Perez 80'

Watford 2-2 Bournemouth

OPTA FACT Watford have conceded more goals in the first half of Premier League games this season than any other side (27)

Jermain Defoe's stoppage-time equaliser earned Bournemouth a point at Vicarage Road. Kiko Femenia gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute, the Spaniard's volley finding the net after a deflection off Steve Cook, but Josh King's penalty restored parity before half-time.

The Hornets soon had their noses back in front, however, as Roberto Pereyra's shot trickled into the far corner after Bournemouth failed to clear their lines. Watford looked set to secure their fourth victory under Javi Gracia's stewardship, but Defoe's late effort ensured the Cherries didn't leave Hertfordshire empty-handed.

Goals: Femenia 13', Pereyra 49' -- King 43' (pen), Defoe 90+2'

West Brom 1-2 Burnley

OPTA FACT Ashley Barnes is the second Burnley player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances after Sam Vokes

Burnley boosted their European chances and heaped more misery on rock-bottom West Brom with a 2-1 win at The Hawthorns. Ashley Barnes scored a stunning bicycle kick to draw first blood midway through the first half, with Chris Wood then doubling the visitors' lead after the break.

The beleaguered Baggies managed a late consolation through Salomon Rondon, but they now find themselves 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining. Burnley, meanwhile, retain their three-point cushion above Leicester in the race for seventh.

Goals: Rondon 83' -- Barnes 22', Wood 73'

West Ham 3-0 Southampton

OPTA FACT West Ham scored three first-half goals in a Premier League game for the first time since September 2012

West Ham bounced back from three consecutive defeats to record a handsome 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton. Joao Mario broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, with Marko Arnautovic doubling the hosts' lead soon after.

Arnautovic added a third shortly before half-time to put the game out of the reach of Mark Hughes' men, who didn't produce a shot on goal until the 50th minute. West Ham move five points clear of the drop zone, while Saints remain firmly lodged in the bottom three.

Goals: Mario 13', Arnautovic 17', 45+4'