Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea responded emphatically to the gauntlet laid down by Tottenham earlier in the day, beating Bournemouth 3-1.

The first goal had an element of luck about it, Diego Costa with a brilliant turn followed by a complete mishit that deflected in off of the unfortunate Adam Smith, the original shot going well wide.

There was no luck involved in the second, just pure brilliance from arguably the two best players in the Premier League this season. N’Golo Kante played a pinpoint ball over the top to Eden Hazard whose expert first touch allowed him to run away from the Bournemouth defence, round Artur Boruc and score his 14th league goal of the season.

Bournemouth threatened a comeback when Josh King’s fierce strike, deflected off of David Luiz, made it 2-1 just before half-time.

Any momentum Bournemouth gathered after the break was brought to an abrupt halt when Marcus Alonso’s beautiful freekick left Boruc rooted to the spot as it curled over the wall and into the top right corner.

The lead at the top remains seven points with seven left to play.

Goals:Smith (OG) 17’, Hazard 20’, Alonso 68’; King 42’

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford

Tottenham temporarily cut Chelsea’s lead at the top to just four points in the early game at White Hart Lane, comfortably disposing of Walter Mazzarri’s Watford side.

Despite a promising opening 20 minutes from the visitors, it was only a matter of time before the home side took the lead. The breakthrough came through Dele Alli just after the half hour mark, the midfielder making the most of the space Watford gave him on the edge of the area. He picked his spot, curling a shot with pace and purpose past Heurelho Gomes.

Six minutes later, Eric Dier doubled Tottenham’s lead - and his goal tally for the season - with a fierce shot from outside the box. Heung-Min Son added the third and fourth just before and after half-time respectively, firing in from distance for his first, volleying home Kieron Tripper’s cross for his second.

Spurs are pushing Chelsea all the way.

Goals: Alli 33', Dier 39', Son 44', 55'

Manchester City 3-1 Hull City

A comfortable afternoon for Manchester City who kept their hopes of a top four spot alive with a 3-1 win over Hull City.

The first came courtesy of an own goal from Ahmed Elmohamady, turning into his own net from a Jesus Navas cross.

Sergio Aguero added City’s second after excellent work from Raheem Sterling, who skipped through the Hull defence and cut back for the Argentine to squeeze his shot past Eldin Jakupovic.

A superb third from Fabian Delph rounded off scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side, the England midfielder lashing his left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

A late Andrea Ranocchia goal was but a mere consolation.

Goals: Elmohamody (OG) 31', Aguero 48', Delph 64'; Ranocchia 85'

Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley

Hardly a classic at The Riverside as Middlesbrough and Burnley played out a goalless draw.

Middlesbrough looked the more likely of the two the break the deadlock and Alvaro Negredo thought he'd won it for Boro but his effort was disallowed for handball.

Burnley will be the happier of the two sides with a point that lifts them to 12th. Boro are six points off safety.

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool

Jonathan Walters loves scoring against Liverpool and the Irishman netted again today against Jurgen Klopp’s side, but to no avail as Liverpool came from behind to secure all three points.

Liverpool - without Sadio Mane, who’s been ruled out for the season - started with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the bench. The introduction of the pair at half-time coincided with their comeback.

Coutinho rifled home the equaliser, capitalising on a loose ball. Just 126 seconds later, compatriot Firmino netted what turned out to be the winner, volleying past Lee Grant from distance after Georginio Wijnaldum's long ball forward.

Goals: Walters 44'; Coutinho 70', Firmino 72'

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton

A classy goal was the difference between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns.

Dusan Tadic set up Jordy Clasie on the edge of the area in the first half, the Dutchman putting his laces through it, driving the ball into the top right corner to net his first Premier League goal for Saints.

Goals: Clasie 25'

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City

Nerves abound at London Stadium as Swansea were the visitors, but Slaven Bilic has some much needed relief after Cheikhou Kouyate’s strike gave the Hammers all three points.

With Michail Antonio going off injured midway through the first half and captain Mark Noble picking up his 10th booking of the season that rules him out of the next two matches, things were looking bleak for West Ham.

Their luck changed just before half-time though. Robert Snodgrass’s neat touch from Noble’s pass set up Kouyate who powered through the Swansea defence, unleashing an excellent low strike from 25 yards out. The win moves West Ham eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Goals: Kouyate 44'

