Ranked! The matchday experience at all 92 English league stadiums
Which ground has the best atmosphere? Amazing architecture? The perfect view? FFT’s Chris Flanagan, who recently completed the full set, ranks every league ground based on his own personal visits
92. Coventry (Ricoh Arena)
In five words or less: A depressing experience
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Proximity to motorway
Worst feature: Often-soulless atmosphere in a virtually empty stadium - the move to a new ground just hasn't worked out, and it's hard not to feel for Coventry fans in that situation. Home end has been shut and used to house a giant Jimmy Hill banner, a reminder of what the club used to be
Quirk factor: 1/5
91. Newport (Rodney Parade)
In five words or less: Beach football, hooray!
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Old-school ground with character
Worst feature: Rugby is played there too, and the pitch struggles to deal with downpours. Most recent solution: bury the playing surface under gallons of sand, making passing impossible
Quirk factor: 4/5
90. Grimsby (Blundell Park)
In five words or less: Bring your thermals
Most recent visit: 2008/09
Best feature: Right next to the sea – perfect for pre-match coastal walk in the summer
Worst feature: Right next to the sea – absolutely freezing in winter
Quirk factor: 3/5
89. Crawley (Broadfield Stadium)
In five words or less: Standard League Two ground
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Good access via car – it’s situated right by the A23
Worst feature: One stand looks more like a tent shipped in from The Great British Bake Off
Quirk factor: 3/5
88. Stevenage (Broadhall Way)
In five words or less: The Graham Westley Superdome
Most recent visit: 2010/11
Best feature: Handy parking within close reach of the ground
Worst feature: Westley’s presence on touchline for nine years, irritating visiting teams and fans in a variety of ways
Quirk factor: 2/5
87. Exeter (St James Park)
In five words or less: The other St James Park
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: The terraced houses behind one goal get a great view of the pitch
Worst feature: Said terraced houses are in danger of having their windows smashed by a wayward shot
Quirk factor: 3/5
86. Cambridge (Abbey Stadium)
In five words or less: The pitch is over there!
Most recent visit: 1999/2000
Best feature: Good atmosphere in the terraced home end
Worst feature: New away end bizarrely set back some distance from the pitch
Quirk factor: 2/5
85. AFC Wimbledon (Kingsmeadow)
In five words or less: Homely, if not luxurious
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: It’s what estate agents would call ‘cosy’
Worst feature: Facilities are poor for League One, as is the view from the away terrace
Quirk factor: 3/5
84. Cheltenham (Whaddon Road)
In five words or less: Built on old kennels
Most recent visit: 2009/10
Best feature: Close to the town centre
Worst feature: No longer called the ‘World of Smile Stadium’ – leaving frowns on the faces of all football lovers
Quirk factor: 2/5
83. Hartlepool (Victoria Park)
In five words or less: Once bombed by a Zeppelin
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Classic lower league away end
Worst feature: The stand and terrace down one side of the ground are showing their age
Quirk factor: 3/5
82. Scunthorpe (Glanford Park)
In five words or less: Archetypal League One ground
Most recent visit: 2010/11
Best feature: Easy access from the motorway
Worst feature: Quite basic
Quirk factor: 2/5
81. Rochdale (Spotland)
In five words or less: Nondescript
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Grandiosely renamed the Crown Oil Arena for sponsorship reasons (look, it amused us OK?)
Worst feature: Neither outstandingly modern, nor particularly unusual
Quirk factor: 1/5
80. Bury (Gigg Lane)
In five words or less: Standard lower league ground
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: The Neville Neville Stand, in honour of Gary and Phil’s dad, a former club stalwart
Worst feature: The main stand is starting to look dated
Quirk factor: 1/5
79. Swindon (County Ground)
In five words or less: Wiltshire’s finest (well, Wiltshire’s only)
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Now with added Sherwood (when he’s not banned)
Worst feature: Stand behind one goal is rarely used
Quirk factor: 2/5
78. Oldham (Boundary Park)
In five words or less: Ice Station Zebra
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: New stand finally built on one side of the ground, after some delays
Worst feature: On a hill and famously freezing in winter. It got its Ice Station nickname from former boss Joe Royle
Quirk factor: 2/5
77. Port Vale (Vale Park)
In five words or less: Too big
Most recent visit: 2010/11
Best feature: Holds almost 20,000
Worst feature: Crowds fill little more than a fifth of capacity these days
Quirk factor: 2/5
76. Blackpool (Bloomfield Road)
In five words or less: Nice when it’s not empty
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: Much improved after redevelopment. The stadium’s enclosed now, stopping the seaside wind blowing sand into fans’ faces
Worst feature: Atmosphere – caustic when protesting fans are there, quiet when they’re staying away
Quirk factor: 2/5
75. Millwall (The New Den)
In five words or less: Every stand’s the same
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Good views from the away end
Worst feature: Identikit stadium without the soul of the old Den
Quirk factor: 1/5
74. Wycombe (Adams Park)
In five words or less: One massive stand
Most recent visit: 2003/04
Best feature: The huge Frank Adams Stand
Worst feature: The other stands are minuscule in comparison
Quirk factor: 3/5
73. Southend (Roots Hall)
In five words or less: Tiny two-tiered stand
Most recent visit: 2007/08
Best feature: A contender for the world’s smallest two-tiered stand – plus the view from the flats behind it
Worst feature: Pitch sometimes isn’t the best. The long-serving groundsman was controversially sacked this season, hours after a match was postponed
Quirk factor: 3/5
72. Peterborough (London Road)
In five words or less: Not really that Posh
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: A man dressed as a rabbit, carrying a carrot around the pitch
Worst feature: Facilities in the main stand need modernising
Quirk factor: 2/5
71. Brentford (Griffin Park)
In five words or less: Pub on each corner
Most recent visit: 2008/09
Best feature: Unusual two-tier away end
Worst feature: Not the most modern of stadiums
Quirk factor: 3/5
70. Mansfield (Field Mill)
In five words or less: Half good, half eerie
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Impressive two-tiered stand on one side of the ground
Worst feature: Less impressive boarded-up stand on the other side of the ground, like some sort of bizarre haunted house
Quirk factor: 4/5
69. Doncaster (Keepmoat Stadium)
In five words or less: Better than Belle Vue
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Infinitely more modern than Doncaster’s old home
Worst feature: Further from the town centre
Quirk factor: 1/5
68. Gillingham (Priestfield)
In five words or less: Kent’s only league ground
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Modern two-tier main stand
Worst feature: Away fans often in temporary uncovered stand
Quirk factor: 3/5
67. Morecambe (Globe Arena)
In five words or less: Less luxurious than it sounds
Most recent visit: 2011/12
Best feature: Facilities are a big improvement on Christie Park
Worst feature: One side of the ground is a rather unimpressive open terrace
Quirk factor: 2/5
66. Carlisle (Brunton Park)
In five words or less: Sometimes underwater
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: The pre-match ritual of a man-sized fox carrying a fox-sized fox into the centre circle
Worst feature: Very vulnerable to floods. Carlisle had to switch games to Preston and Blackburn when the pitch was ruined in 2015
Quirk factor: 3/5
65. Luton (Kenilworth Road)
In five words or less: Weirdest turnstiles
Most recent visit: 2008/09
Best feature: Entrance to the away end is via turnstiles built underneath two terraced houses
Worst feature: One side of the ground has nothing but a row of soulless executive boxes
Quirk factor: 5/5
64. Plymouth (Home Park)
In five words or less: Almost finished
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Immaculately modern on three sides of the pitch, with good views
Worst feature: The incongruous main stand from the 1950s, which sits a distance from the pitch with view-obstructing pillars
Quirk factor: 3/5
63. Chesterfield (Proact Stadium)
In five words or less: Better than Saltergate
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: From the away end, watch the delivery lorries come and go at the nearby Tesco
Worst feature: Quite similar to Colchester and Shrewsbury
Quirk factor: 1/5
62. Barnsley (Oakwell)
In five words or less: Home of the outdoor toilets
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Three sides of the ground have been modernised hugely in recent years
Worst feature: The toilets behind the dilapidated main stand - basically a wall, with no roof
Quirk factor: 3/5
61. Shrewsbury (The New Meadow)
In five words or less: Smart but identikit
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Home team run out to Catch Us If You Can, despite battling relegation
Worst feature: Some distance from town centre
Quirk factor: 1/5
60. Crewe (Gresty Road)
In five words or less: Ice cream for everyone
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: Away fans housed in the brilliantly named Ice Cream Van Stand
Worst feature: Actual away facilities poor compared to those in the giant main stand
Quirk factor: 3/5
59. Colchester (Colchester Community Stadium)
In five words or less: Surprisingly decent
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: All four sides of the ground are pretty identical but smart. An upgrade on Layer Road, if lacking the same soul
Worst feature: Further from the town centre than the old ground
Quirk factor: 1/5
58. Oxford (Kassam Stadium)
In five words or less: Where’s the other stand?
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Three very nice stands
Worst feature: Sixteen years after it opened, there’s still nothing at one end apart from a car park
Quirk factor: 3/5
57. Accrington (Crown Ground)
In five words or less: Classic lower league ground
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: Renamed the Wham Stadium as part of a sponsorship deal. Sadly the the members’ bar hasn’t been renamed the Club Tropicana
Worst feature: No roof on the away end - not ideal for deepest Lancashire in winter
Quirk factor: 4/5
56. Notts County (Meadow Lane)
In five words or less: Deserves higher division football
Most recent visit: 2008/09
Best feature: Smart ground for League Two, holding almost 20,000
Worst feature: Crowds are closer to the 6,000 mark these days
Quirk factor: 2/5
55. Ipswich (Portman Road)
In five words or less: Mix of old and new
Most recent visit: 2004/05
Best feature: Statue of Sir Bobby Robson
Worst feature: Capacity increased unnecessarily during Premier League days
Quirk factor: 3/5
54. Leyton Orient (Brisbane Road)
In five words or less: Prime real estate
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Apartment blocks have been built in all four corners of the ground. Buy a flat there and you can watch the games for free, and get your Saturday afternoon hoovering done at the same time
Worst feature: Financial problems mean the programme has been reduced to a small pamplet in recent weeks
Quirk factor: 4/5
53. Northampton (Sixfields)
In five words or less: Only actually one field
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: If you can’t afford a ticket, just stand on the hill overlooking the ground
Worst feature: The stands all look a bit similar
Quirk factor: 1/5
52. Burton (Pirelli Stadium)
In five words or less: Nice for its size
Most recent visit: 2009/10
Best feature: Very smart when built in Burton’s Conference days
Worst feature: A little small for a club now in the Championship
Quirk factor: 2/5
51. Charlton (The Valley)
In five words or less: Championship standard ground
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Railway station very close to the ground
Worst feature: Expanding the ground when they were in the Premier League probably wasn’t worthwhile
Quirk factor: 2/5
50. Barnet (The Hive)
In five words or less: Improvisation at its finest
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: If the game’s a bit dull, you can pass the time watching the Jubilee Line tube trains go backwards and forwards behind one stand
Worst feature: The stadium’s quite nice considering the hurried nature of the move from Underhill and the need to improvise with temporary stands, but the adjacent sports centre means there’s only room for six rows in the main stand
Quirk factor: 4/5
49. Blackburn (Ewood Park)
In five words or less: House that Jack (Walker) built
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: The Final Countdown before kick-off
Worst feature: Crowds have diminished in recent years
Quirk factor: 2/5
48. Portsmouth (Fratton Park)
In five words or less: The bells, the bells…
Most recent visit: 2007/08
Best feature: John Westwood’s bell-ringing in the home end did create an atmosphere, even if it got a bit incessant
Worst feature: Most of the ground shows its age – although at least the away end has a roof these days
Quirk factor: 4/5
47. MK Dons (Stadium MK)
In five words or less: Status symbol, if not necessity
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Not one, not two, not three, but four video screens
Worst feature: Far too big for a club of MK Dons’ size
Quirk factor: 2/5
46. Bristol Rovers (Memorial Stadium)
In five words or less: Ragtag collection of stands
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Pitchside portable toilet – handy for one substitute who was bursting for a pee
Worst feature: A curious assortment of different stands, including two marquees and a stand that looks like it’s come straight from a racecourse
Quirk factor: 5/5
45. Crystal Palace (Selhurst Park)
In five words or less: Needs modernising
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Palace have actual ultras
Worst feature: The views in some areas of the ground are the poorest in the top flight
Quirk factor: 3/5
44. Rotherham (New York Stadium)
In five words or less: New York, New York
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Steep stands mean everyone’s close to the pitch
Worst feature: Name means every single newspaper match report contains some sort of New York joke
Quirk factor: 2/5
43. Preston (Deepdale)
In five words or less: The place for seat art
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: Pictures of Tom Finney, Bill Shankly and Alan Kelly built into the seats
Worst feature: Otherwise, the stands are giant one-tiered structures, and rather featureless
Quirk factor: 3/5
42. Fleetwood (Highbury)
In five words or less: Old-school ground
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Captain Pugwash goal music (yes, really)
Worst feature: One side of the ground is plain weird. In one half of the pitch, there’s no stand at all (there’s a social club instead). In the other half of the pitch there are two stands - a more modern stand built directly in front of a now derelict stand from their non-league days
Quirk factor: 5/5
41. Bristol City (Ashton Gate)
In five words or less: Much improved
Most recent visit: 2008/09
Best feature: Modernised in recent years
Worst feature: Capacity of 27,000 – rarely anywhere near full
Quirk factor: 2/5
40. West Ham (London Stadium)
In five words or less: Still bedding in
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Impressive venue, reasonable ticket prices
Worst feature: Seats far from the pitch, affecting the atmosphere
Quirk factor: 2/5
39. Yeovil (Huish Park)
In five words or less: Leafy Somerset away day
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Old-school terrace for away end
Worst feature: Steelwork behind away end suggests it’s still only half built, plus no roof
Quirk factor: 3/5
38. Huddersfield (John Smith’s Stadium)
In five words or less: Revolutionary when built
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Architecturally interesting, with the curved roof
Worst feature: Atmosphere hasn’t always been stellar over the years
Quirk factor: 3/5
37. QPR (Loftus Road)
In five words or less: Cramped but cosy
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Every seat is close to the pitch
Worst feature: Some seriously restricted views in the worst seats in the away end
Quirk factor: 3/5
36. Nottingham Forest (City Ground)
In five words or less: Down by the river
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Modern two-tiered stands covering two-and-a-half sides of the ground
Worst feature: The ageing main stand
Quirk factor: 2/5
35. Cardiff (Cardiff City Stadium)
In five words or less: Weird red upper tier
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Cardiff fans probably won’t agree, but in a fairly identikit stadium the most interesting feature is the upper tier of red seats, installed by Vincent Tan and sticking out like a sore thumb in an otherwise entirely blue stadium
Worst feature: The name. Surely they could come up with something a bit more imaginative
Quirk factor: 3/5
34. Walsall (Bescot Stadium)
In five words or less: That stadium off the M6
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: A handy landmark for bored motorway drivers, it’s easily accessible and you can even watch the traffic go by if you sit in the upper tier of the home end
Worst feature: When the away end’s full, the view isn’t the best
Quirk factor: 3/5
33. Hull (KCOM Stadium)
In five words or less: Dual-purpose facility done well
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Huge improvement on Boothferry Park
Worst feature: Crowds have dipped because of discontent with owner
Quirk factor: 2/5
32. Wigan (DW Stadium)
In five words or less: Shrine to Dave Whelan
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: Whelan not only naming the stadium after himself but also having his own statue
Worst feature: Pitch is often ruined by rugby league
Quirk factor: 1/5
31. Burnley (Turf Moor)
In five words or less: Stereotypical northern ground
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: The view of the hills and the adjacent cricket ground from the main stand - no Match Of The Day highlights package is complete without cutaways of both
Worst feature: Facilities and view aren’t great in away end
Quirk factor: 4/5
30. Aston Villa (Villa Park)
In five words or less: Perfect for FA Cup semis
Most recent visit: 2011/12
Best feature: Capacity of almost 43,000
Worst feature: Atmosphere sometimes isn’t great. Away fans often some distance from pitch in upper tier
Quirk factor: 1/5
29. Reading (Madejski Stadium)
In five words or less: Archetypal new Championship ground
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Fully enclosed and modern
Worst feature: Three sides are one-tiered and characterless
Quirk factor: 1/5
28. Derby (Pride Park)
In five words or less: Improvement on Baseball Ground
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Sight lines are excellent – in stark contrast to the old away terrace at the Baseball Ground
Worst feature: Very similar design to Middlesbrough
Quirk factor: 1/5
27. Southampton (St Mary’s)
In five words or less: Identikit
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Enclosed, which aids the atmosphere
Worst feature: Very basic design. All four stands are the same
Quirk factor: 1/5
26. Swansea (Liberty Stadium)
In five words or less: Smart, if largely featureless
Most recent visit: 2011/12
Best feature: Modern facilities, big improvement on the Vetch
Worst feature: Weird transparent roof structure
Quirk factor: 1/5
25. Bolton (Macron Stadium)
In five words or less: The alien craft has landed
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Looks spectacular from the outside, particularly the space age floodlights
Worst feature: Six miles from Bolton town centre
Quirk factor: 3/5
24. Birmingham (St Andrew’s)
In five words or less: Atmospheric
Most recent visit: 2010/11
Best feature: The Tamperer as the teams come out
Worst feature: Curiously tiny top tier in away end
Quirk factor: 3/5
23. Sheffield Wednesday (Hillsborough)
In five words or less: Faded great
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Capacity of almost 40,000
Worst feature: Despite its scale, the design is fairly basic and it’s often been well short of capacity in recent years
Quirk factor: 1/5
22. Wolves (Molineux)
In five words or less: Old gold everywhere
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Atmosphere at big games
Worst feature: Extending one end looked a little hasty, given that Wolves promptly got relegated from the Premier League
Quirk factor: 2/5
21. Bournemouth (Dean Court)
In five words or less: Something different for Premier League
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Murals in the corners of the stadium depicting great moments in the club’s recent history
Worst feature: Small for a Premier League ground
Quirk factor: 3/5
20. Leeds (Elland Road)
In five words or less: Big, if not pretty
Most recent visit: 2013/14
Best feature: The scale of the place, and the atmosphere when full
Worst feature: Only one stand is anything close to modern
Quirk factor: 2/5
19. Watford (Vicarage Road)
In five words or less: Premier League ground with character
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Rickety main stand finally replaced with something better
Worst feature: Parking is severely limited
Quirk factor: 3/5
18. Everton (Goodison Park)
In five words or less: Famous ground on last legs
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: The aura of an old-school football ground
Worst feature: Outdated facilities, poor view from away section
Quirk factor: 3/5
17. Brighton (Amex Stadium)
In five words or less: Home to be proud of
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: A stunning improvement on the Goldstone and the Withdean
Worst feature: A long way out of Brighton
Quirk factor: 2/5
16. Tottenham (White Hart Lane)
In five words or less: End of an era
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Decent for atmosphere
Worst feature: Twenty-minute walk from the nearest Tube station
Quirk factor: 2/5
15. Fulham (Craven Cottage)
In five words or less: Quainter than quaint
Most recent visit: 2011/12
Best feature: Perfect for tourists keen to sample an old-fashioned English ground - it’s even got Ye Olde Cottage
Worst feature: Perhaps too touristy - lacks the vociferous atmosphere of some other stadiums
Quirk factor: 5/5
14. Middlesbrough (Riverside Stadium)
In five words or less: Comes with free transporter bridge
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Pigbag before kick-off
Worst feature: Very similar design to Derby
Quirk factor: 1/5
13. Norwich (Carrow Road)
In five words or less: Cuts the mustard
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Impressive attendances, even when the team have been struggling
Worst feature: Not enough people running on and hurling season tickets at managers these days – that’s always fun
Quirk factor: 1/5
12. Manchester City (Etihad Stadium)
In five words or less: Athletics transition can be done
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Was adapted well for football after hosting the Commonwealth Games
Worst feature: Lacks some of the character of Maine Road
Quirk factor: 3/5
11. Arsenal (Emirates Stadium)
In five words or less: English Benfica
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Padded seats, even in the away end
Worst feature: Ticket prices
Quirk factor: 2/5
10. Sunderland (Stadium of Light)
In five words or less: Like being on The Apprentice
Most recent visit: 2012/13
Best feature: Large and loud crowd when team’s doing well, and brought Prokofiev’s Dance Of The Knights to the masses long before The Apprentice launched on BBC - played deafeningly loud before kick-off
Worst feature: Away fans moved to the top tier, too far from the pitch
Quirk factor: 1/5
9. Leicester (King Power Stadium)
In five words or less: Where the magic happened
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Atmosphere can be electric
Worst feature: The actual design is basic – like Southampton but with blue seats
Quirk factor: 1/5
8. Chelsea (Stamford Bridge)
In five words or less: The Roman Colosseum
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Good atmosphere, the Liquidator pre-match
Worst feature: Tickets are expensive
Quirk factor: 2/5
7. Stoke (bet365 Stadium)
In five words or less: Hilltop fortress
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Loud. It’s topped the Premier League table for decibels in the past
Worst feature: On a hill, so there’s a serious wind chill
Quirk factor: 2/5
6. Newcastle (St James’ Park)
In five words or less: Dramatic, if vertigo-inducing
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Good atmosphere, stunning views over Newcastle from the away section in top tier
Worst feature: Distant views of the pitch from said away section – plus the gruelling climb to get there, on a par with scaling Everest
Quirk factor: 3/5
5. Manchester United (Old Trafford)
In five words or less: Biggest club ground in England
Most recent visit: 2015/16
Best feature: Its sheer size and history – England’s equivalent of the Bernabeu
Worst feature: Atmosphere can be hit and miss
Quirk factor: 2/5
4. Liverpool (Anfield)
In five words or less: Temple of football
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: The Kop singing You’ll Never Walk Alone pre-match
Worst feature: Sight lines in the away end aren’t great
Quirk factor: 3/5
3. Bradford (Valley Parade)
In five words or less: Passionate home fans
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Excellent atmosphere, three nice stands
Worst feature: Poor view from the old two-tiered stand behind one goal
Quirk factor: 3/5
2. Sheffield United (Bramall Lane)
In five words or less: A true football experience
Most recent visit: 2016/17
Best feature: Atmosphere, the Kop home stand, view from away end top tier
Worst feature: Away end is pretty old
Quirk factor: 2/5
1. West Brom (The Hawthorns)
In five words or less: Modern and atmospheric
Most recent visit: 2014/15
Best feature: Combines the best features of a Premier League football ground – modernised in the last 20 years to bring the facilities up to a good level, but the stadium still retains its own identity. The atmosphere can be electric on a good day: when the "boing boing" chant gets going, the home fans are literally bouncing. Away fans are well placed behind the goal, with good views, and the stadium is also handily located near the M5. More often than not, it's an enjoyable away day at a stadium that epitomises what English football is all about.
Worst feature: Sometimes the gate next to the away end is shut after the game, forcing visiting fans to make a long detour if they want to head in the direction of the motorway
Quirk factor: 2/5
