Ranked! The matchday experience at all 92 English league stadiums

92. Coventry (Ricoh Arena)

In five words or less: A depressing experience

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Proximity to motorway

Worst feature: Often-soulless atmosphere in a virtually empty stadium - the move to a new ground just hasn't worked out, and it's hard not to feel for Coventry fans in that situation. Home end has been shut and used to house a giant Jimmy Hill banner, a reminder of what the club used to be

Quirk factor: 1/5

91. Newport (Rodney Parade)

Rugby is played there too and the pitch struggles to deal with downpours

In five words or less: Beach football, hooray!

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Old-school ground with character

Worst feature: Rugby is played there too, and the pitch struggles to deal with downpours. Most recent solution: bury the playing surface under gallons of sand, making passing impossible

Quirk factor: 4/5

90. Grimsby (Blundell Park)

In five words or less: Bring your thermals

Most recent visit: 2008/09

Best feature: Right next to the sea – perfect for pre-match coastal walk in the summer

Worst feature: Right next to the sea – absolutely freezing in winter

Quirk factor: 3/5

89. Crawley (Broadfield Stadium)

One stand looks more like a tent shipped in from The Great British Bake Off

In five words or less: Standard League Two ground

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: Good access via car – it’s situated right by the A23

Worst feature: One stand looks more like a tent shipped in from The Great British Bake Off

Quirk factor: 3/5

88. Stevenage (Broadhall Way)

In five words or less: The Graham Westley Superdome

Most recent visit: 2010/11

Best feature: Handy parking within close reach of the ground

Worst feature: Westley’s presence on touchline for nine years, irritating visiting teams and fans in a variety of ways

Quirk factor: 2/5

87. Exeter (St James Park)

The terraced houses behind one goal get a great view of the pitch

In five words or less: The other St James Park

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: The terraced houses behind one goal get a great view of the pitch

Worst feature: Said terraced houses are in danger of having their windows smashed by a wayward shot

Quirk factor: 3/5

86. Cambridge (Abbey Stadium)

In five words or less: The pitch is over there!

Most recent visit: 1999/2000

Best feature: Good atmosphere in the terraced home end

Worst feature: New away end bizarrely set back some distance from the pitch

Quirk factor: 2/5

85. AFC Wimbledon (Kingsmeadow)

Facilities are poor for League One, as is the view from the away terrace

In five words or less: Homely, if not luxurious

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: It’s what estate agents would call ‘cosy’

Worst feature: Facilities are poor for League One, as is the view from the away terrace

Quirk factor: 3/5

84. Cheltenham (Whaddon Road)

In five words or less: Built on old kennels

Most recent visit: 2009/10

Best feature: Close to the town centre

Worst feature: No longer called the ‘World of Smile Stadium’ – leaving frowns on the faces of all football lovers

Quirk factor: 2/5

83. Hartlepool (Victoria Park)

The stand and terrace down one side of the ground are showing their age

In five words or less: Once bombed by a Zeppelin

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: Classic lower league away end

Worst feature: The stand and terrace down one side of the ground are showing their age

Quirk factor: 3/5

82. Scunthorpe (Glanford Park)

It's easy to access from the motorway

In five words or less: Archetypal League One ground

Most recent visit: 2010/11

Best feature: Easy access from the motorway

Worst feature: Quite basic

Quirk factor: 2/5

81. Rochdale (Spotland)

In five words or less: Nondescript

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Grandiosely renamed the Crown Oil Arena for sponsorship reasons (look, it amused us OK?)

Worst feature: Neither outstandingly modern, nor particularly unusual

Quirk factor: 1/5

80. Bury (Gigg Lane)

There's a Neville Neville Stand, in honour of Gary and Phil’s dad

In five words or less: Standard lower league ground

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: The Neville Neville Stand, in honour of Gary and Phil’s dad, a former club stalwart

Worst feature: The main stand is starting to look dated

Quirk factor: 1/5

79. Swindon (County Ground)

In five words or less: Wiltshire’s finest (well, Wiltshire’s only)

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Now with added Sherwood (when he’s not banned)

Worst feature: Stand behind one goal is rarely used

Quirk factor: 2/5

78. Oldham (Boundary Park)

It got its Ice Station nickname from former boss Joe Royle

In five words or less: Ice Station Zebra

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: New stand finally built on one side of the ground, after some delays

Worst feature: On a hill and famously freezing in winter. It got its Ice Station nickname from former boss Joe Royle

Quirk factor: 2/5

77. Port Vale (Vale Park)

In five words or less: Too big

Most recent visit: 2010/11

Best feature: Holds almost 20,000

Worst feature: Crowds fill little more than a fifth of capacity these days

Quirk factor: 2/5

76. Blackpool (Bloomfield Road)

The stadium’s enclosed now, stopping the seaside wind blowing sand into fans’ faces

In five words or less: Nice when it’s not empty

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: Much improved after redevelopment. The stadium’s enclosed now, stopping the seaside wind blowing sand into fans’ faces

Worst feature: Atmosphere – caustic when protesting fans are there, quiet when they’re staying away

Quirk factor: 2/5

75. Millwall (The New Den)

In five words or less: Every stand’s the same

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Good views from the away end

Worst feature: Identikit stadium without the soul of the old Den

Quirk factor: 1/5

74. Wycombe (Adams Park)

The other stands are minuscule in comparison to the Frank Adams Stand

In five words or less: One massive stand

Most recent visit: 2003/04

Best feature: The huge Frank Adams Stand

Worst feature: The other stands are minuscule in comparison

Quirk factor: 3/5

73. Southend (Roots Hall)

In five words or less: Tiny two-tiered stand

Most recent visit: 2007/08

Best feature: A contender for the world’s smallest two-tiered stand – plus the view from the flats behind it

Worst feature: Pitch sometimes isn’t the best. The long-serving groundsman was controversially sacked this season, hours after a match was postponed

Quirk factor: 3/5

72. Peterborough (London Road)

There's a man dressed as a rabbit who carries a carrot around the pitch

In five words or less: Not really that Posh

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: A man dressed as a rabbit, carrying a carrot around the pitch

Worst feature: Facilities in the main stand need modernising

Quirk factor: 2/5

71. Brentford (Griffin Park)

In five words or less: Pub on each corner

Most recent visit: 2008/09

Best feature: Unusual two-tier away end

Worst feature: Not the most modern of stadiums

Quirk factor: 3/5

70. Mansfield (Field Mill)

There's an impressive two-tiered stand on one side of the ground

In five words or less: Half good, half eerie

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Impressive two-tiered stand on one side of the ground

Worst feature: Less impressive boarded-up stand on the other side of the ground, like some sort of bizarre haunted house

Quirk factor: 4/5

69. Doncaster (Keepmoat Stadium)

In five words or less: Better than Belle Vue

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Infinitely more modern than Doncaster’s old home

Worst feature: Further from the town centre

Quirk factor: 1/5

68. Gillingham (Priestfield)

Away fans are often in a temporary uncovered stand

In five words or less: Kent’s only league ground

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Modern two-tier main stand

Worst feature: Away fans often in temporary uncovered stand

Quirk factor: 3/5

67. Morecambe (Globe Arena)

In five words or less: Less luxurious than it sounds

Most recent visit: 2011/12

Best feature: Facilities are a big improvement on Christie Park

Worst feature: One side of the ground is a rather unimpressive open terrace

Quirk factor: 2/5

66. Carlisle (Brunton Park)

They have a pre-match ritual of a man-sized fox carrying a fox-sized fox into the centre circle

In five words or less: Sometimes underwater

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: The pre-match ritual of a man-sized fox carrying a fox-sized fox into the centre circle

Worst feature: Very vulnerable to floods. Carlisle had to switch games to Preston and Blackburn when the pitch was ruined in 2015

Quirk factor: 3/5

65. Luton (Kenilworth Road)

In five words or less: Weirdest turnstiles

Most recent visit: 2008/09

Best feature: Entrance to the away end is via turnstiles built underneath two terraced houses

Worst feature: One side of the ground has nothing but a row of soulless executive boxes

Quirk factor: 5/5

64. Plymouth (Home Park)

It's immaculately modern on three sides of the pitch

In five words or less: Almost finished

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Immaculately modern on three sides of the pitch, with good views

Worst feature: The incongruous main stand from the 1950s, which sits a distance from the pitch with view-obstructing pillars

Quirk factor: 3/5

63. Chesterfield (Proact Stadium)

In five words or less: Better than Saltergate

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: From the away end, watch the delivery lorries come and go at the nearby Tesco

Worst feature: Quite similar to Colchester and Shrewsbury

Quirk factor: 1/5

62. Barnsley (Oakwell)

Three sides of the ground have been modernised hugely in recent years

In five words or less: Home of the outdoor toilets

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Three sides of the ground have been modernised hugely in recent years

Worst feature: The toilets behind the dilapidated main stand - basically a wall, with no roof

Quirk factor: 3/5

61. Shrewsbury (The New Meadow)

The home team run out to ‘Catch Us If You Can’, despite battling relegation

In five words or less: Smart but identikit

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Home team run out to Catch Us If You Can, despite battling relegation

Worst feature: Some distance from town centre

Quirk factor: 1/5

60. Crewe (Gresty Road)

In five words or less: Ice cream for everyone

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: Away fans housed in the brilliantly named Ice Cream Van Stand

Worst feature: Actual away facilities poor compared to those in the giant main stand

Quirk factor: 3/5

59. Colchester (Colchester Community Stadium)

All four sides of the ground are pretty identical but smart

In five words or less: Surprisingly decent

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: All four sides of the ground are pretty identical but smart. An upgrade on Layer Road, if lacking the same soul

Worst feature: Further from the town centre than the old ground

Quirk factor: 1/5

58. Oxford (Kassam Stadium)

In five words or less: Where’s the other stand?

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Three very nice stands

Worst feature: Sixteen years after it opened, there’s still nothing at one end apart from a car park

Quirk factor: 3/5

57. Accrington (Crown Ground)

There's no roof on the away end – not ideal for deepest Lancashire in winter

In five words or less: Classic lower league ground

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: Renamed the Wham Stadium as part of a sponsorship deal. Sadly the the members’ bar hasn’t been renamed the Club Tropicana

Worst feature: No roof on the away end - not ideal for deepest Lancashire in winter

Quirk factor: 4/5

56. Notts County (Meadow Lane)

In five words or less: Deserves higher division football

Most recent visit: 2008/09

Best feature: Smart ground for League Two, holding almost 20,000

Worst feature: Crowds are closer to the 6,000 mark these days

Quirk factor: 2/5

55. Ipswich (Portman Road)

The capacity increased unnecessarily during Premier League days

In five words or less: Mix of old and new

Most recent visit: 2004/05

Best feature: Statue of Sir Bobby Robson

Worst feature: Capacity increased unnecessarily during Premier League days

Quirk factor: 3/5

54. Leyton Orient (Brisbane Road)

In five words or less: Prime real estate

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Apartment blocks have been built in all four corners of the ground. Buy a flat there and you can watch the games for free, and get your Saturday afternoon hoovering done at the same time

Worst feature: Financial problems mean the programme has been reduced to a small pamplet in recent weeks

Quirk factor: 4/5

53. Northampton (Sixfields)

If you can’t afford a ticket, just stand on the hill overlooking the ground

In five words or less: Only actually one field

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: If you can’t afford a ticket, just stand on the hill overlooking the ground

Worst feature: The stands all look a bit similar

Quirk factor: 1/5

52. Burton (Pirelli Stadium)

In five words or less: Nice for its size

Most recent visit: 2009/10

Best feature: Very smart when built in Burton’s Conference days

Worst feature: A little small for a club now in the Championship

Quirk factor: 2/5

51. Charlton (The Valley)

Expanding the ground when they were in the Premier League probably wasn’t worthwhile

In five words or less: Championship standard ground

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Railway station very close to the ground

Worst feature: Expanding the ground when they were in the Premier League probably wasn’t worthwhile

Quirk factor: 2/5

50. Barnet (The Hive)

In five words or less: Improvisation at its finest

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: If the game’s a bit dull, you can pass the time watching the Jubilee Line tube trains go backwards and forwards behind one stand

Worst feature: The stadium’s quite nice considering the hurried nature of the move from Underhill and the need to improvise with temporary stands, but the adjacent sports centre means there’s only room for six rows in the main stand

Quirk factor: 4/5

49. Blackburn (Ewood Park)

The Final Countdown is played before kick-off

In five words or less: House that Jack (Walker) built

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: The Final Countdown before kick-off

Worst feature: Crowds have diminished in recent years

Quirk factor: 2/5

48. Portsmouth (Fratton Park)

In five words or less: The bells, the bells…

Most recent visit: 2007/08

Best feature: John Westwood’s bell-ringing in the home end did create an atmosphere, even if it got a bit incessant

Worst feature: Most of the ground shows its age – although at least the away end has a roof these days

Quirk factor: 4/5

47. MK Dons (Stadium MK)

There's one, not two, not three, but four video screens

In five words or less: Status symbol, if not necessity

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Not one, not two, not three, but four video screens

Worst feature: Far too big for a club of MK Dons’ size

Quirk factor: 2/5

46. Bristol Rovers (Memorial Stadium)

In five words or less: Ragtag collection of stands

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Pitchside portable toilet – handy for one substitute who was bursting for a pee

Worst feature: A curious assortment of different stands, including two marquees and a stand that looks like it’s come straight from a racecourse

Quirk factor: 5/5

45. Crystal Palace (Selhurst Park)

The views in some areas of the ground are the poorest in the top flight

In five words or less: Needs modernising

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Palace have actual ultras

Worst feature: The views in some areas of the ground are the poorest in the top flight

Quirk factor: 3/5

44. Rotherham (New York Stadium)

In five words or less: New York, New York

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Steep stands mean everyone’s close to the pitch

Worst feature: Name means every single newspaper match report contains some sort of New York joke

Quirk factor: 2/5

43. Preston (Deepdale)

Pictures of Tom Finney, Bill Shankly and Alan Kelly are built into the seats

In five words or less: The place for seat art

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: Pictures of Tom Finney, Bill Shankly and Alan Kelly built into the seats

Worst feature: Otherwise, the stands are giant one-tiered structures, and rather featureless

Quirk factor: 3/5

42. Fleetwood (Highbury)

In five words or less: Old-school ground

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Captain Pugwash goal music (yes, really)

Worst feature: One side of the ground is plain weird. In one half of the pitch, there’s no stand at all (there’s a social club instead). In the other half of the pitch there are two stands - a more modern stand built directly in front of a now derelict stand from their non-league days

Quirk factor: 5/5

41. Bristol City (Ashton Gate)

In five words or less: Much improved

Most recent visit: 2008/09

Best feature: Modernised in recent years

Worst feature: Capacity of 27,000 – rarely anywhere near full

Quirk factor: 2/5

40. West Ham (London Stadium)

In five words or less: Still bedding in

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Impressive venue, reasonable ticket prices

Worst feature: Seats far from the pitch, affecting the atmosphere

Quirk factor: 2/5

39. Yeovil (Huish Park)

The steelwork behind the away end suggests it’s still only half built

In five words or less: Leafy Somerset away day

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Old-school terrace for away end

Worst feature: Steelwork behind away end suggests it’s still only half built, plus no roof

Quirk factor: 3/5

38. Huddersfield (John Smith’s Stadium)

In five words or less: Revolutionary when built

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: Architecturally interesting, with the curved roof

Worst feature: Atmosphere hasn’t always been stellar over the years

Quirk factor: 3/5

37. QPR (Loftus Road)

It's cramped but cosy - every seat is close to the pitch

In five words or less: Cramped but cosy

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Every seat is close to the pitch

Worst feature: Some seriously restricted views in the worst seats in the away end

Quirk factor: 3/5

36. Nottingham Forest (City Ground)

In five words or less: Down by the river

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Modern two-tiered stands covering two-and-a-half sides of the ground

Worst feature: The ageing main stand

Quirk factor: 2/5

35. Cardiff (Cardiff City Stadium)

The most interesting feature is the upper tier of red seats, installed by Vincent Tan

In five words or less: Weird red upper tier

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Cardiff fans probably won’t agree, but in a fairly identikit stadium the most interesting feature is the upper tier of red seats, installed by Vincent Tan and sticking out like a sore thumb in an otherwise entirely blue stadium

Worst feature: The name. Surely they could come up with something a bit more imaginative

Quirk factor: 3/5

34. Walsall (Bescot Stadium)

In five words or less: That stadium off the M6

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: A handy landmark for bored motorway drivers, it’s easily accessible and you can even watch the traffic go by if you sit in the upper tier of the home end

Worst feature: When the away end’s full, the view isn’t the best

Quirk factor: 3/5

33. Hull (KCOM Stadium)

The KCOM is a dual-purpose facility done well

In five words or less: Dual-purpose facility done well

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Huge improvement on Boothferry Park

Worst feature: Crowds have dipped because of discontent with owner

Quirk factor: 2/5

32. Wigan (DW Stadium)

In five words or less: Shrine to Dave Whelan

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: Whelan not only naming the stadium after himself but also having his own statue

Worst feature: Pitch is often ruined by rugby league

Quirk factor: 1/5

31. Burnley (Turf Moor)

The facilities and view aren’t great in the away end

In five words or less: Stereotypical northern ground

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: The view of the hills and the adjacent cricket ground from the main stand - no Match Of The Day highlights package is complete without cutaways of both

Worst feature: Facilities and view aren’t great in away end

Quirk factor: 4/5

30. Aston Villa (Villa Park)

In five words or less: Perfect for FA Cup semis

Most recent visit: 2011/12

Best feature: Capacity of almost 43,000

Worst feature: Atmosphere sometimes isn’t great. Away fans often some distance from pitch in upper tier

Quirk factor: 1/5

29. Reading (Madejski Stadium)

It's an archetypal new Championship ground

In five words or less: Archetypal new Championship ground

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Fully enclosed and modern

Worst feature: Three sides are one-tiered and characterless

Quirk factor: 1/5

28. Derby (Pride Park)

In five words or less: Improvement on Baseball Ground

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Sight lines are excellent – in stark contrast to the old away terrace at the Baseball Ground

Worst feature: Very similar design to Middlesbrough

Quirk factor: 1/5

27. Southampton (St Mary’s)

Very basic design – all four stands are the same

In five words or less: Identikit

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Enclosed, which aids the atmosphere

Worst feature: Very basic design. All four stands are the same

Quirk factor: 1/5

26. Swansea (Liberty Stadium)

In five words or less: Smart, if largely featureless

Most recent visit: 2011/12

Best feature: Modern facilities, big improvement on the Vetch

Worst feature: Weird transparent roof structure

Quirk factor: 1/5

25. Bolton (Macron Stadium)

It looks spectacular from the outside, particularly the space age floodlights

In five words or less: The alien craft has landed

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Looks spectacular from the outside, particularly the space age floodlights

Worst feature: Six miles from Bolton town centre

Quirk factor: 3/5

24. Birmingham (St Andrew’s)

In five words or less: Atmospheric

Most recent visit: 2010/11

Best feature: The Tamperer as the teams come out

Worst feature: Curiously tiny top tier in away end

Quirk factor: 3/5

23. Sheffield Wednesday (Hillsborough)

Despite its scale, the design is fairly basic

In five words or less: Faded great

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: Capacity of almost 40,000

Worst feature: Despite its scale, the design is fairly basic and it’s often been well short of capacity in recent years

Quirk factor: 1/5

22. Wolves (Molineux)

In five words or less: Old gold everywhere

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: Atmosphere at big games

Worst feature: Extending one end looked a little hasty, given that Wolves promptly got relegated from the Premier League

Quirk factor: 2/5

21. Bournemouth (Dean Court)

Dean Court is something different for Premier League

In five words or less: Something different for Premier League

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Murals in the corners of the stadium depicting great moments in the club’s recent history

Worst feature: Small for a Premier League ground

Quirk factor: 3/5

20. Leeds (Elland Road)

Only one stand is anything close to modern

In five words or less: Big, if not pretty

Most recent visit: 2013/14

Best feature: The scale of the place, and the atmosphere when full

Worst feature: Only one stand is anything close to modern

Quirk factor: 2/5

19. Watford (Vicarage Road)

In five words or less: Premier League ground with character

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Rickety main stand finally replaced with something better

Worst feature: Parking is severely limited

Quirk factor: 3/5

18. Everton (Goodison Park)

The atmosphere of an old-school football ground

In five words or less: Famous ground on last legs

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: The aura of an old-school football ground

Worst feature: Outdated facilities, poor view from away section

Quirk factor: 3/5

17. Brighton (Amex Stadium)

In five words or less: Home to be proud of

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: A stunning improvement on the Goldstone and the Withdean

Worst feature: A long way out of Brighton

Quirk factor: 2/5

16. Tottenham (White Hart Lane)

It's a twenty-minute walk from the nearest Tube station

In five words or less: End of an era

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Decent for atmosphere

Worst feature: Twenty-minute walk from the nearest Tube station

Quirk factor: 2/5

15. Fulham (Craven Cottage)

In five words or less: Quainter than quaint

Most recent visit: 2011/12

Best feature: Perfect for tourists keen to sample an old-fashioned English ground - it’s even got Ye Olde Cottage

Worst feature: Perhaps too touristy - lacks the vociferous atmosphere of some other stadiums

Quirk factor: 5/5

14. Middlesbrough (Riverside Stadium)

The Riverside comes with a free transporter bridge

In five words or less: Comes with free transporter bridge

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Pigbag before kick-off

Worst feature: Very similar design to Derby

Quirk factor: 1/5

13. Norwich (Carrow Road)

In five words or less: Cuts the mustard

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Impressive attendances, even when the team have been struggling

Worst feature: Not enough people running on and hurling season tickets at managers these days – that’s always fun

Quirk factor: 1/5

12. Manchester City (Etihad Stadium)

The Etihad proves that athletics transition can be done

In five words or less: Athletics transition can be done

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Was adapted well for football after hosting the Commonwealth Games

Worst feature: Lacks some of the character of Maine Road

Quirk factor: 3/5

11. Arsenal (Emirates Stadium)

In five words or less: English Benfica

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Padded seats, even in the away end

Worst feature: Ticket prices

Quirk factor: 2/5

10. Sunderland (Stadium of Light)

Sunderland brought Prokofiev’s Dance Of The Knights to the masses long before The Apprentice launched on BBC

In five words or less: Like being on The Apprentice

Most recent visit: 2012/13

Best feature: Large and loud crowd when team’s doing well, and brought Prokofiev’s Dance Of The Knights to the masses long before The Apprentice launched on BBC - played deafeningly loud before kick-off

Worst feature: Away fans moved to the top tier, too far from the pitch

Quirk factor: 1/5

9. Leicester (King Power Stadium)

In five words or less: Where the magic happened

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Atmosphere can be electric

Worst feature: The actual design is basic – like Southampton but with blue seats

Quirk factor: 1/5

8. Chelsea (Stamford Bridge)

The Liquidator pre-match helps create a good atmosphere

In five words or less: The Roman Colosseum

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Good atmosphere, the Liquidator pre-match

Worst feature: Tickets are expensive

Quirk factor: 2/5

7. Stoke (bet365 Stadium)

In five words or less: Hilltop fortress

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Loud. It’s topped the Premier League table for decibels in the past

Worst feature: On a hill, so there’s a serious wind chill

Quirk factor: 2/5

6. Newcastle (St James’ Park)

It's a stunning view over Newcastle from the away section in the top tier

In five words or less: Dramatic, if vertigo-inducing

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Good atmosphere, stunning views over Newcastle from the away section in top tier

Worst feature: Distant views of the pitch from said away section – plus the gruelling climb to get there, on a par with scaling Everest

Quirk factor: 3/5

5. Manchester United (Old Trafford)

In five words or less: Biggest club ground in England

Most recent visit: 2015/16

Best feature: Its sheer size and history – England’s equivalent of the Bernabeu

Worst feature: Atmosphere can be hit and miss

Quirk factor: 2/5

4. Liverpool (Anfield)

In five words or less: Temple of football

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: The Kop singing You’ll Never Walk Alone pre-match

Worst feature: Sight lines in the away end aren’t great

Quirk factor: 3/5

3. Bradford (Valley Parade)

In five words or less: Passionate home fans

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Excellent atmosphere, three nice stands

Worst feature: Poor view from the old two-tiered stand behind one goal

Quirk factor: 3/5

2. Sheffield United (Bramall Lane)

Bramall Lane is a true football experience

In five words or less: A true football experience

Most recent visit: 2016/17

Best feature: Atmosphere, the Kop home stand, view from away end top tier

Worst feature: Away end is pretty old

Quirk factor: 2/5

1. West Brom (The Hawthorns)

In five words or less: Modern and atmospheric

Most recent visit: 2014/15

Best feature: Combines the best features of a Premier League football ground – modernised in the last 20 years to bring the facilities up to a good level, but the stadium still retains its own identity. The atmosphere can be electric on a good day: when the "boing boing" chant gets going, the home fans are literally bouncing. Away fans are well placed behind the goal, with good views, and the stadium is also handily located near the M5. More often than not, it's an enjoyable away day at a stadium that epitomises what English football is all about.

Worst feature: Sometimes the gate next to the away end is shut after the game, forcing visiting fans to make a long detour if they want to head in the direction of the motorway

Quirk factor: 2/5

