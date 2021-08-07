Sheffield United v Birmingham City live stream: How to watch the Championship clash, from anywhere in the world

Looking for a Sheffield United v Birmingham City live stream ahead of Saturday's Championship clash? We've got you covered.

Sheffield United set off on their quest to make an immediate return to the top flight when they face Birmingham at Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

Last season was one to forget for the Blades, as they saw legendary manager Chris Wilder leave the club and finished bottom of the Premier League table, 16 points from safety.

Birmingham looked to be in a relegation scrap of their own at one point, but former player Lee Bowyer took over from Aitor Karanka in March and guided the Blues to 18th in the end.

The hosts start 2021/22 as one of the favourites for promotion, and in new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, they have a coach who has got out of this division before - winning the play-offs with Fulham in 2018. They've also retained the vast majority of their Premier League squad - although Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens are out of this game, with Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie both doubts.

Birmingham are likely to hand a debut to Wolves loanee Matija Sarkic in goal, as number 1 Neil Etheridge continues his recovery from Covid, while fellow Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson and Tahith Chong - on loan from Manchester United - could also feature.

Kick-off is at 8pm on Saturday, UK time, and the game is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

And don't worry if you're overseas; you'll still be able to watch a Sheffield United v Birmingham City live stream. We've got all the details in this handy guide.

Use a VPN to watch a Sheffield United v Birmingham City live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the UK for the game, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

