Spain Euro 2024 squad: Luis de la Fuente's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Spain Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the two-time winners look towards the next major tournament.

With their period of dominance long gone, Spain find themselves in a period of transition – although they'll be hoping that exiting the last World Cup at the hands of Morocco in the quarter-finals was the low point.

There's a new man in the dugout – Luis de la Fuente – and La Roja have at their disposal some of the most prodigious talent in the world – the likes of Barcelona duo Gavi and Lamine Yamal, who are complemented by players in the prime like Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata – making them an intriguing prospect.

Spain's squad

Spain Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea)

GK: David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford)

GK: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

DF: Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

DF: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

DF: Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

DF: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr)

DF: Jose Gaya (Valencia)

DF: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

DF: David Garcia (Osasuna)

MF: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

MF: Fabian Ruiz (PSG)

MF: Gavi (Barcelona)

MF: Rodri (Manchester City)

MF: Alex Baena (Villarreal)

MF: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

FW: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

FW: Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

FW: Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol)

FW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

FW: Abel Ruiz (Braga)

FW: Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Spain Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Spain manager: Luis de la Fuente

Luis de la Fuente, Spain manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having managed Spain's U19, U21 and U23 sides – leading the former two to European glory – Luis de la Fuente was promoted to the senior job following Luis Enrique's resignation after La Roja's World Cup exit.

A two-time La Liga champion with Athletic Bilbao as a player, De la Fuente knows what it takes to win big trophies – and he's already guided Spain to glory in the Nations League.

Spain's star player

Rodri

Rodri is one of the first names on the Spain teamsheet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world, Rodri has won it all with Manchester City – most recently sealing their maiden Champions League triumph by scoring the winner in last season's final.

The former Atletico Madrid and Villarreal man is a significant threat with his shots from range – and he showed his versatility by operating at centre-back during the 2022 World Cup.

