Spain Euro 2024 squad: Luis de la Fuente's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Spain Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as La Roja look forward to next summer's big tournament
The Spain Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the two-time winners look towards the next major tournament.
With their period of dominance long gone, Spain find themselves in a period of transition – although they'll be hoping that exiting the last World Cup at the hands of Morocco in the quarter-finals was the low point.
There's a new man in the dugout – Luis de la Fuente – and La Roja have at their disposal some of the most prodigious talent in the world – the likes of Barcelona duo Gavi and Lamine Yamal, who are complemented by players in the prime like Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata – making them an intriguing prospect.
Spain's squad
Spain Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea)
- GK: David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford)
- GK: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)
- DF: Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid)
- DF: Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)
- DF: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)
- DF: Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)
- DF: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr)
- DF: Jose Gaya (Valencia)
- DF: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
- DF: David Garcia (Osasuna)
- MF: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)
- MF: Fabian Ruiz (PSG)
- MF: Gavi (Barcelona)
- MF: Rodri (Manchester City)
- MF: Alex Baena (Villarreal)
- MF: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)
- FW: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)
- FW: Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)
- FW: Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)
- FW: Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol)
- FW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- FW: Abel Ruiz (Braga)
- FW: Ferran Torres (Barcelona)
Spain Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Spain manager: Luis de la Fuente
Having managed Spain's U19, U21 and U23 sides – leading the former two to European glory – Luis de la Fuente was promoted to the senior job following Luis Enrique's resignation after La Roja's World Cup exit.
A two-time La Liga champion with Athletic Bilbao as a player, De la Fuente knows what it takes to win big trophies – and he's already guided Spain to glory in the Nations League.
Spain's star player
Rodri
Undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world, Rodri has won it all with Manchester City – most recently sealing their maiden Champions League triumph by scoring the winner in last season's final.
The former Atletico Madrid and Villarreal man is a significant threat with his shots from range – and he showed his versatility by operating at centre-back during the 2022 World Cup.
FAQs
How many players are Spain allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
