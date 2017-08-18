Summer transfer rumours: the 10 big moves to watch

Philippe Coutinho

Current club: Liverpool • Could join: Barcelona

The saga rumbles on. Liverpool remain adamant that Coutinho is going nowhere, while Barcelona continue to brief that they are close to landing the Brazil international.

The former Inter man is keen to move on and yet to appear for the Reds this season. Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Liverpool aren't a selling club, but their resolve could be tested in the next few days if the Catalana - recently humbled by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, and reeling from Neymar's exit - submit an official offer.

Kylian Mbappe

Current club: Monaco • Could join: PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City

The teenage sensation will play no part for Monaco this weekend, having been left out of Leonardo Jardim's matchday squad for Friday's trip to Metz.

That has inevitably fuelled speculation that a transfer is imminent. Big-spending PSG have long been in a race which also features Real Madrid and Manchester City, who have both been linked with Mbappe throughout the summer. French champions Monaco may dig their heels in, but a huge bid from the capital could force their hand. Ultimately it's a matter of when, not if he'll go at some point down the line anyway.

Jonny Evans

Current club: West Brom • Could join: Manchester City

A few eyebrows were raised when Evans emerged as a Manchester City target earlier this week, but the deal would make sense for Pep Guardiola as he seeks to bolster his defence ahead of a pivotal season. West Brom rejected an £18m offer from City on Wednesday, while Leicester previously had a £10m bid turned down.

"Jonny Evans is staying with West Bromwich Albion... there is no doubt about that," Tony Pulis said last month. The Welshman will know that things can change quickly in football, though.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Current club: Arsenal • Could join: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United

Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract situation has been overshadowed by Alexis Sanchez's this summer, but the England international's deal also expires next June. While Arsene Wenger may "want him to stay for a long time", as he said on Wednesday, the player himself has done little to play down the chances of a switch.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, whose versatility would no doubt prove useful to Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho.

Danny Drinkwater

Current club: Leicester • Could join: Chelsea

Leicester continue to play hardball with Roma over Riyad Mahrez, and look to be adopting the same approach with Drinkwater's proposed switch to Chelsea.

With Antonio Conte in desperate need of more bodies as his side prepares to do battle on multiple fronts, the reigning Premier League champions may yet meet their predecessors' £40m asking price.

Ousmane Dembele

Current club: Borussia Dortmund • Could join: Barcelona

Dembele has opted for the hard-line approach in his attempt to seal a move to Barcelona; the Frenchman has gone on strike at Dortmund and supposedly has no plans to return to Signal Iduna Park before the end of the window.

Despite that, BVB chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Kicker that Barça have "not moved a millimetre closer to finishing the Dembele transfer". There's clearly work to do, then, but this is probably just a case of the two clubs slowly edging towards a mutually agreeable fee.

Alexis Sanchez

Current club: Arsenal • Could join: Manchester City, Real Madrid

Reports differ on whether Manchester City have submitted a formal offer for Sanchez, but most agree that they will make one final push to bring the Chile international to the Etihad Stadium before the end of the month.

Real Madrid have intriguingly been mentioned as another potential destination in recent days, but City appear to be at the front of the queue. Arsenal won't want to sell this late in the window, though, so it'll most likely be another season in north London for Sanchez.

Thomas Lemar

Current club: Monaco • Could join: Manchester United

Having been regularly linked with Arsenal in previous weeks, Lemar has now emerged as a target for Manchester United, who have given up on their pursuit of Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

Arsenal were left frustrated by Monaco's unwillingness to sell the 21-year-old, but the Red Devils may make them an offer they can't refuse. A bid of £55m should do the trick, Jose.

Serge Aurier

Current club: PSG • Could join: Tottenham

Having waited all summer to get excited about an incoming player, Tottenham fans could be set to welcome two new faces to the club.

With Davinson Sanchez seemingly on the verge of joining from Ajax, PSG right-back Aurier could be next through the door. According to L'Equipe, Spurs have reached an agreement with the French giants for the £20m-rated defender.

Virgil van Dijk

Current club: Southampton • Could join: Liverpool, Chelsea

"Virgil is not for sale this window. It's not personal - it's about an overall much, much, much bigger picture - a change of course for Southampton," Saints chairman Ralph Krueger told the BBC this week.

Liverpool and Chelsea continue to sniff around the centre-back, however, and the links won't go away. With the Dutchman having handed in a transfer request, a move still looks probable - but only if the price is right.

