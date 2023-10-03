Switzerland Euro 2024 squad: Murat Yakin's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Switzerland Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the tournament regulars looking to book their place at a third successive Euros.

Switzerland have featured at all bar one major finals since 2004 (Euro 2012), reaching the quarter-finals of this competition last time around – the furthest they've ever gone, knocking out then world champions France en route.

And, as things stand, they're well on course to be involved in Germany next summer, having gone unbeaten in qualifying so far.

Switzerland's squad

Switzerland Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)

GK: Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

GK: Anthony Racciopi (Young Boys)

DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino)

DF: Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

DF: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: Cedric Zesiger (Wolfsburg)

MF: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

MF: Remo Freuler (Bologna on loan from Nottingham Forest)

MF: Denis Zakaria (Monaco)

MF: Djibril Sow (Sevilla)

MF: Renato Steffen (Lugano)

MF: Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

MF: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz)

MF: Ardon Jashari (Luzern)

MF: Uran Bislimi (Lugano)

FW: Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

FW: Noah Okafor (AC Milan)

FW: Cedric Itten (Young Boys)

FW: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

FW: Dan Ndoye (Bologna)

Switzerland Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Switzerland manager: Murat Yakin

Murat Yakin, Switzerland manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Murat Yakin took the Switzerland job after the last Euros in 2021, leading the country to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Previously in charge of a clutch of Swiss clubs – as well as Spartak Moscow – he won 49 caps for Switzerland in the 90s and 00s, his career overlapping with that of younger brother Hakan.

Switzerland's star player

Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still only in his 20s, Manuel Akanji has already been to three major tournaments with Switzerland.

A rock at the back, the centre-half earned himself a big move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the summer of 2022 – and he was a mainstay of the side which did the treble under Pep Guardiola last season.

