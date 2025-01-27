The Premier League club with 174 pubs within a one-mile radius of its stadium

One club is in a league of its own when it comes to the volume of pubs that surround their home ground

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Forget xG, the stat most Premier League fans want to know is how many pubs are within one mile of each stadium. The pre-match drink has been an important part of English football culture for over a century, with pubs and the beautiful game complementing each other brilliantly.

Some 239 pubs closed in England and Wales during the first three months of 2024, a 56% increase on the same period in 2023. A shocking statistic, not least for match-going football fans who enjoy pre and post-match drinks.

Pre-match pint lovers will be glad to know that all 20 Premier League clubs have at least one pub within a one-mile radius of their stadium, but as research by OLBG has revealed, some offer more choice than others.

Less than ten pubs within a one-mile radius

Pep Guardiola is giving his Manchester City a January refresh

Ten Premier League clubs’ one-mile radius offering doesn’t get into double figures. Manchester City, so used to being top of the table, are bottom of the one-mile radius pub league with just TWO pubs situated within a mile of the Etihad Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion can only do one better than that, with Southampton offering just four waterholes within a mile of St. Marys. Aston Villa have just eight, but are the club with a pub closest to their stadium: The Villa Tavern is just 0.1 miles from the ground.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClubStadiumNo. of pubs within one mile
Aston VillaVilla Park8
BournemouthVitality Stadium7
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park7
Leicester CityKing Power Stadium7
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford7
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium6
FulhamCraven Cottage6
SouthamptonSt Mary's Stadium4
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmex Stadium3
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium2

Further up the table, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and Ipswich Town have between 10 and 30 pubs for supporters to choose from within a mile of their grounds.

All these clubs have pubs within either 0.2 miles or 0.3 miles of their stadiums, which is significantly closer than Wolves, Manchester City, Leicester Crystal Palace and Brentford. At these clubs, you need to walk a minimum of 0.5 miles between bar and stadium.

A new calculation will have to be made for Everton when they relocate from Goodison Park to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. A quick look at Google Maps suggests that they won’t be able to improve on the 23-strong pub offering Goodison could claim, which means Liverpool will retain the Merseyside-one-mile-radius-pub-derby in 2025/26.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TeamStadiumNo. of pubs within one mile
Ipswich TownPortman Road29
ChelseaStamford Bridge27
LiverpoolAnfield25
EvertonGoodison Park23
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium20
Nottingham ForestCity Ground14
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium12

The top three clubs in the league for pubs within a one-mile radius features a club from the North, a club from the Midlands and a club from the south.

Arsenal fans have a choice of 30 pubs in and around The Emirates Stadium, where they have watched their football for almost 20 years now. A significant jump up from there to the second-most pubs per mile radius finds Molineux where there are 50 pubs to choose from.

However, travelling opposition fans who have made the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers might be quick to point out that a lot of these pubs don’t always cater for away supporters. We will have to wait for the most-pubs-within-a-mile-radius-that-away-fans-can-use report to be commissioned to see where that leaves Wolves.

Regardless, it’s Newcastle United who remain untouchable at the top of the one-mile-pub radius league. There are an incredible 174 pubs within a mile of St. James’ Park, where the team have played since 1892.

174 pubs within a one-mile radius, you'll never sing that

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TeamStadiumNo. of pubs within a one-mile radius
Newcastle UnitedSt James' Park174
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux50
ArsenalEmirates Stadium33

At the time of writing the Newcastle owners are conducting a stadium feasibility study to determine whether it would be more beneficial to revamp St. James’ Park, the expansion of which is hemmed in by various roads, railways and listed buildings, or relocate to a different area of the city where a larger capacity might be achievable.

Toon supporters who value a pint as part of the matchday experience might be keen for the club to remain at their current address.

Newcastle fans celebrate their first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 1, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Howay the pubs – Toon fans have 174 reasons to be happy (Image credit: Getty Images)
