The VAR Table: Arsenal would be FIVE points clear without VAR – and Liverpool would be 14th

By Mark White
published

The VAR Table shows that Arsenal would be further in front without video assistant referees, while Liverpool would be in real trouble

The VAR Table: The VAR logo alongside Arsenal and Liverpool managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp respectively
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a fan of technology? You need the VAR Table: which explains just how far Arsenal could be from the chasing pack and how Liverpool could be in a far worse position than they actually are.

Following a weekend in which both Arsenal and Brighton have both been contacted by the PGMOL over embarrassing decisions this weekend, the debate over the state of refereeing has only intensified. After all, video assistant referees were meant to clear up the confusion, weren't they?

Well, here's what the table would look like without VAR's interference. Is it really true that refereeing decisions equal themselves out in the most part, or do some teams have reason to feel hard done by? 

The VAR Table: Arsenal could be further ahead, Liverpool further behind and Nottingham Forest in the top half… 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
The VAR Table
Header Cell - Column 0 Actual position (change)ClubPldWDLFAGDPts
11 (-)Arsenal21172248183053
22 (-)Manchester City22153457233448
33 (-)Manchester United2313553930944
44 (-)Newcastle United22126436162042
56 (+1)Brighton & Hove Albion21123641251639
65 (-1)Tottenham Hotspur2312384436839
78 (1)Brentford229763632434
87 (-1)Fulham239683331233
99 (-)Chelsea229492424031
1014 (+4)Nottingham Forest227691836-1827
1112 (+1)Crystal Palace226792030-1025
1213 (+1)Leicester City2273123737024
1310 (-3)Liverpool2073103441-724
1411 (-3)Aston Villa2266102535-1024
1515 (-)Wolverhampton Wanderers2265111532-1723
1617 (+1)Leeds United2257102834-622
1716 (-1)West Ham United2271142029-922
1818 (-)Everton2155111629-1320
1919 (-)Bournemouth2254132044-2419
2020 (-)Southampton2244141940-2116

There's plenty to dissect here but let's start with the top: Arsenal would be heading into a title-chasing clash against Manchester City five points clear this week, if not for video assistant refereeing. 

Plenty of Newcastle United's draws could have turned into wins or losses while Brighton could be above Tottenham if not for a couple of decisions. But the really fascinating thing? Liverpool are down in 13th – and that doesn't take into account the controversial last-minute winner against Newcastle. The Reds have enjoyed a few key decisions this season – such as Foden's goal against them being chalked off – and actually, were it not for VAR, they could be a loss worse off.

Further down the table, the drop zone looks the same, while Uniteds Leeds and West Ham could swap places on our table. Blame that disallowed Tomas Soucek goal at the weekend against Chelsea – though the alleged handball from the Czech midfielder that didn't result in a penalty has no effect on our table.

Graham Potter looks on from the bench at the London Stadium ahead of Chelsea's 1-1 draw at West Ham in February 2023.

Graham Potter rues West Ham getting away with one at the weekend… but hey, they did have a goal disallowed too, Graham (Image credit: Getty Images)

You see, this is a table just pertaining to goal-deciding moments. If a player was awarded a penalty by VAR and scored it, we've taken it off. If a player had a goal disallowed by VAR, we've added it. We can't do much more than that without things getting really technical. 

It would get far too in-depth and subjective to award penalties that should have been awarded, for example, or to retrospectively send off players who VAR didn't. And then there's the case of momentum in games. 

Take Arsenal away against Manchester United in September. When VAR disallowed Gabriel Martinelli's opener, Arsenal were in the ascendancy. We added it back on for the VAR table – but there's a fair case that had the Gunners scored first, they'd never have been in a position to chase the game quite so desperately and lose it 3-1. We can't say for sure, though. The only thing you can do with full conviction… is to add or take goals away.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

What could have been if Arsenal had scored against Manchester United first?  (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Equally, a referee's whistle was the difference between a harsh foul against the Gunners at the weekend and Brentford taking the lead. Arsenal fans can bemoan the controversial equaliser: Brentford fans would perhaps question if the table-toppers had even got back into the game, had Ivan Toney's goal stood in the first place. 

It's almost as if the game is flawed. Our table is – just like the real table. 

That's football, folks. You can debate decisions all you like – you can say that they equal themselves out across a campaign – but really, sometimes imperfections remain. We're not sure Mikel Arteta or Steve Cooper will see it like that, mind…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 