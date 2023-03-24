Tottenham Hotspur report: Julian Nagelsmann set for manager talks

Tottenham Hotspur are set to speak to Julian Nagelsmann after the German was sacked by Bayern Munich.

With Tottenham training over the international break without Antonio Conte, it's largely assumed that the Italian will not be returning as manager when the Premier League resumes. Last Saturday, Conte launched into an extraordinary rant about the club, throwing his future into doubt.

Thomas Tuchel had been one of the favourites to take the reins at the Lilywhites – but with the former Chelsea manager set to become Bayern Munich boss, the managerial merry-go-round has presented Spurs with an opportunity.

According to The Evening Standard (opens in new tab), Tottenham are on alert as an interested party in giving Nagelsmann another route back into football immediately.

Spurs considered Nagelsmann as an option to lead the club in 2021, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Ultimately, the club plumped for Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted just mere months before Conte took over.

At 35, Nagelsmann would become the youngest manager in the Premier League. Highly rated from his time at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, the former centre-back moved to Bayern Munich, where he won the title in his first season.

But Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League last eight last season to minnows Villarreal – and after a less-than-dominant season, they find themselves in second, two points behind Borussia Dortmund.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirmed the shock departure of Nagelsmann and that Thomas Tuchel would be his replacement last night, tweeting (opens in new tab), "Full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job."

Nagelsmann had a 71.4% win percentage at Bayern.

