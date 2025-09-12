It's the ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz, as we look at the history of a cultural icon.

There's plenty of heritage at the City Ground after all, and we're going to test you on it with a 40-question quiz on the life and times of Nottingham Forest – from Brian Clough's heyday to the wilderness years outside the top tier of English football.

Do you consider yourself a true expert on the Tricky Trees? We've got a fresh set of quizzes to put your knowledge to the test, from European heroes to unforgettable wins, all brought to you by Kwizly.

First up, a quiz for the history buffs. Can you name every single Nottingham Forest player who has played in a European Cup final? Then, it's time to test your knowledge of the Premier League era. See if you can name the club's top 20 scorers in the competition.

Next, we're taking you back to a truly pivotal period. Can you remember every player that Nottingham Forest signed in their first summer back in the Premier League? And for a trip down memory lane, can you name the starting XI from that incredible 4-2 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup back in 2018?

