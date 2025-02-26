Line-up quiz! Can you name Nottingham Forest's starting XI from their 4-2 win over Arsenal in 2018?
Arsenal were emphatically dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in 2018 - but who played that game?
It's an emphatic cup success that will live long in the memory for those with an association to Nottingham Forest.
Some 27,812 supporters packed into The City Ground that night as the BBC cameras caught a cup classic, with the holders, then managed by Arsene Wenger, dumped out of the FA Cup by Forest, a then Championship side.
But can you remember who started the game for the Tricky Trees in Nottinghamshire that night? We're about to find out - in our latest line-up quiz!
The game ended 4-2 to Forest but that's all irrelevant now, especially given how well they have coped since their promotion back to the Premier League under Steve Cooper in 2022.
Luckily for you in this one, there is no time limit to fight away with, all we need you to do is tap away and tell us the starting XI who began the contest for caretaker boss Gary Brazil's side.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many players can you name?
Let's find out...
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
