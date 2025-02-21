Watch Bournemouth v Wolves online: Live streams for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Bournemouth v Wolves to see if the high-flying Cherries can continue their impressive run of form against a side locked in a relegation battle.

This guide explains how to watch Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Bournemouth vs Wolves? Saturday, February 22

• What time does Bournemouth vs Wolves kick off? 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Where is Bournemouth vs Wolves? Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

• Where can I watch Bournemouth vs Wolves? Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the UK?

There is no television or streaming coverage of Bournemouth vs Wolves in the UK. That's because it's being played during the 3pm blackout, a time when no games can be broadcast under the law to protect stadium attendances.

Most other countries in the world, however, do have broadcast options - just not in the country where the game's taking place. If you're visiting the UK, you can use a VPN to access the streaming services you use back home – more on that below.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the US

In the US, you can watch Bournemouth vs Wolves on Peacock, a streaming service run NBC, which is the main rights-holder for the Premier League in the US.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99. That'll get you around half of all Premier League games each week.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Wolves is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves streams globally

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport